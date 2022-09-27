ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Eurostar boss says Brexit border checks add 15 seconds per passenger

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ya6dC_0iC57HIi00
Extra Brexit border checks mean the processing rate for passengers at Eurostar’s London station has been cut by nearly a third, according to the cross-Channel rail operator’s boss (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Archive)

Extra Brexit border checks mean the processing rate for passengers at Eurostar’s London station has been cut by nearly a third, according to the cross-Channel rail operator’s boss.

Outgoing chief executive Jacques Damas claimed long daily queues at London St Pancras International are only being avoided by the company limiting capacity on some trains.

In a letter to Tory MP Huw Merriman, who chairs the Transport Select Committee, Mr Damas wrote that the stamping of British passports by foreign border officials adds “at least 15 seconds” to the processing time for each passenger.

I am therefore cautious not to overcommit

Jacques Damas, Eurostar

Even with all border booths manned, the station can only process a “maximum” of 1,500 passengers per hour compared with 2,200 in 2019, before the Brexit transition period ended, according to Mr Damas.

The chief executive also stated that Eurostar took on £500 million in commercial debt due to the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

He told Mr Merriman that these are the “main factors” why the company will not resume operations at either of its Kent stations – Ashford and Ebbsfleet – until at least 2025, and will stop direct trains between London and Disneyland Paris from June 5 next year.

Serving the Kent stations would “make things even worse” at London St Pancras International as it would “take away from London vital border police”.

Mr Damas wrote that the operator must focus on its core routes – connecting London with Paris and Brussels – where it can “charge higher prices to our customers”, rather than “pursue a strategy of volume and growth”.

He also stated that the European Union’s incoming Entry/Exit System (EES) “hangs over us”.

EES is due to be introduced next year, and is expected to involve travellers from non-EU countries such the UK having their fingerprints scanned and a photograph taken to register them onto a database the first time they enter a member state.

Mr Damas wrote: “In such an uncertain context, I have the duty, as CEO, to make the right decision and secure my company’s future. I am therefore cautious not to overcommit.”

Gwendoline Cazenave, who has been a partner at management consultancy Oliver Wyman for the past two years, will succeed Jacques Damas on October 1.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government warned renewables were solution to energy crisis year before Truss gas push

The government was warned renewables were the best solution to the energy crisis a year before Liz Truss’s push for new oil and gas projects, new documents show.A government briefing document for a meeting between Business Department officials and Equinor last October referenced the already record-high gas prices across the world saying: “The long-term solution to the price spike is increasing our domestic renewable generation.”Another briefing note for a meeting with BP in December noted that “the long-term solution to reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets is increasing our domestic renewable generation and transitioning away from reliance on fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Ms Truss’s brand of havoc has got Britain moving… towards the resurgent Labour party

The slogan for this week’s Conservative conference is “Getting Britain Moving”. Good to their word, the government has already generated some highly dramatic movements – the pound plunging, mortgage rates surging and the morale of Conservative MPs crashing as their party’s poll rating drops to a multi-decade low. One veteran Tory MP reports that a younger colleague “rang me and said: ‘What should we do?’ I replied: ‘Prepare for opposition.’”
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Merriman
The Independent

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The prime minister rejected calls to sack chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46 per cent, 19 points...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng admits losing sleep over market chaos he failed to anticipate

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted to losing sleep over the markets’ reaction to his mini-Budget, as he appeared to concede he failed to anticipate the panicked response.Mr Kwarteng also conceded that his mini-Budget had been done “at very high speed”, but said he was “100 per cent convinced that this was the right plan”.The chancellor – who is facing calls for an inquiry into his champagne reception with hedge fund managers – suggested that he and others in government were not good at “reading” market reaction.“It’s very difficult to actually anticipate how markets react to anything, and if politicians...
ECONOMY
The Independent

London marathon LIVE: Latest updates from 26-mile race across British captial

The London marathon takes place today with athletes and members of the public prepared to tackle the 26-mile route around the British capital. The start is near Blackheath in Greenwich, with the route taking in landmarks such as the Cutty Sark, the Shard, the London Eye and Parliament before reaching the finish line at the Mall by Buckingham Palace.28-year-old Kenyan, Brigid Kosgei, who won the London Marathon in 2019 and 2020 has withdrawn through injury but the women’s field still features Kosgei’s compatriot and last year’s winner Joyciline Jepkosgei (29) and Ethiopia’s Yalemzerf Yehualaw (23) who set the fastest debut time for a...
SPORTS
The Independent

A look at some of the world's major crowd disasters

Police fired tear gas after several fights broke out at an Indonesian soccer match in East Java province when Persebaya Surabaya beat Arema Malang 3-2. Panic and a rush for the exit left over 100 people dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. Here's a look at some of the major crowd disasters in recent decades: Dec. 3, 1979 — Eleven people are killed as thousands of fans rush to get into a concert by The Who at Riverfront Coliseum in Cincinnati.Jan. 20, 1980 — A temporary four-story wooden stadium collapsed at a bullfight in Sincelejo, Colombia, killing...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Eurostar#Disneyland Paris#Brussels#Linus Business#Uk#British#Ashford#Ebbsfleet
The Independent

What the papers say – October 2

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages.A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.OBSERVER: “Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Uj6WBzbLHU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2022Senior Government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.Sunday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Tories tell Truss: U-turn now or face...
U.K.
The Independent

UK ‘blind’ to new immune-evasive Covid variants creating ‘perfect storm’ for devastating wave

The UK is heading into a “devastating” Covid wave this autumn exacerbated by a drop in testing and inadequate surveillance of new immune-evasive subvariants, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 14 per cent, according to the latest figures.Some 1.1 million people in private households tested positive for coronavirus in the latest survey, which covers the seven days to 17 September in England and the week to 20 September in the other three nations, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).It is the first time the UK-wide total has been above one million since late August,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday.His comments come after a key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, signalled ministers are looking to shrink the overall size of the state alongside falling tax rates.Mr Clarke told The Times: “My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's North East Hampshire constituency was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making “excuse after excuse” for failing to stop the dumping by privatised water companies.There has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to the Environment Agency's figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping the sewage in exceptional circumstances, official figures...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met hedge fund managers for champagne reception hours after mini-Budget’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget. The financiers are said to have egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans – sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound. Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in a Sunday interview. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when Asia trading opened on Monday....
ECONOMY
The Independent

Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-Budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55 per cent disapproving against 15 per cent approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51 per cent – thought he...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss ‘advised King Charles to not give speech at upcoming climate summit’

Liz Truss reportedly told King Charles to abandon his plans to attend the Cop27 climate summit next month. Charles wanted to give a speech at the conference in Egypt but has had to put to the plans on ice after Ms Truss intervened, The Sunday Times has reported. Ms Truss apparently put a stop to the speech during a personal audience with the King last month. Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday night that Charles would not attend the conference. Charles is a prominent climate campaigner and had been invited to attend the Cop27 summit.“He had to think very carefully...
LIZ TRUSS
The Independent

King set to miss international climate change summit

King Charles will not attend next month’s Cop27 international climate change summit in Egypt despite his passionate commitment to environmental issues, it has emerged. The Sunday Times reported that Liz Truss had objected to him attending the gathering during an audience at Buckingham Palace last month. Neither Downing Street...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Devolved administrations call for urgent talks with Chancellor

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing a call for urgent talks with the devolved administrations amid warnings their vital public services are at risk in the wake of the financial turmoil unleashed by his mini-budgetThe deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney and the finance ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland – Rebecca Evans and Conor Murphy – accused the Chancellor of taking a “huge gamble” with the public finances with his £45 billion package of tax cuts.In a joint letter they said that with soaring inflation eroding the value of the devolved budget settlements announced last year, they urgently needed...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy