Hudson Star-Observer
Thomas D. McCormick
Thomas D. McCormick, attorney and loving father, age 74, of Hudson, WI, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at the Hudson Hospital. Tom was born on March 26, 1948, to Frances and Bernice (Morrissiette) McCormick in Anoka, MN, where he spent his childhood. Following high school graduation Tom attended St. Cloud State University, MN, and earned a Bachelor’s degree in history. He then went to William Mitchell Law School and earned his Juris Doctrine in law. On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth Jean Lowry at the Oconomowoc Lake Club, WI. Their marriage would be blessed with two children, Cody and Kayla. Their marriage would later be dissolved after 27 years. Tom moved to Hudson in 1988 and established McCormick Law Office, practicing civil litigation in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson author publishes first book
In the quiet, insulated early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wisconsin native Gary Hines was feeling restless. His wife, Jean, suggested that he sit down and write some stories from his life. to share with their daughters. Nearly three years later, that small collection of stories has blossomed into a...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson gym owner raises money for Parkinson’s
It is nearly impossible to count on one hand the number of ways Eric Tostrud has been working to support people with Parkinson's and research for a cure. He has a photo from the exact moment he came up with the idea for Peloton 4 Parkinson's, an annual, all-day stationary bike riding event that raises funds for local people with Parkinson’s.
Hudson Star-Observer
Westfields nurse honored with statewide award
The director of oncology/infusion therapy services at Westfields Hospital and Clinic in New Richmond has been named 2022 Nurse Leader of the Year by a nursing organization. Lisa Johnson-Bleskey, RN, received the award from the Wisconsin Organization of Nurse Leaders recently in Pewaukee. The award honors nurses who demonstrate creativity...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson claims D1 regional golf title: New Richmond’s Ritzer medalist
New Richmond senior Abbie Ritzer shot an 81 to take first place in the individual standings, but Hudson had four players finish in the top six to edge the Tigers by three strokes and take the team title at the WIAA Division 1 Girls Golf Regional at Mill Run Golf Course in Eau Claire Thursday.
Hudson Star-Observer
United Way celebrates 1,200 mental health first aiders trained in St. Croix Valley region
Community impact director and mental health first aid facilitator Alyson Sauter said in a press release, "During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and year-round, UWSCV aims to decrease stigma and increase mental health literacy through mental health first aid training.”. This month, United Way St. Croix Valley celebrated training its 1,200th...
Hudson Star-Observer
Alms’ last council meeting is Oct. 3
After seven years representing District 2 on the Hudson Common Council, Bill Alms will step down. Over the last few years, Alms’ 16-year-old son Everett has been losing his vision due to a rare syndrome identified when he was a child. Despite knowing it was coming, “it’s a lot...
Hudson Star-Observer
Friday night Big Rivers football recap
Chippewa Falls stunned River Falls in overtime to hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season while Hudson took care of Eau Claire North to move into a first place tie with River Falls and New Richmond earned a 10-point win at Menomonie. Chippewa Falls 20, River Falls 14.
Hudson Star-Observer
Photos: Custom house with Scandinavian design for sale in Hudson
This unique, custom home located in the Lake Mallalieu neighborhood offers a charming yet cozy cabin feel. Enjoy lake life all year round with private access and a dock just a short walk from your front door. The home boasts Scandinavian design combining clean lines, functionality and beauty. The main...
Hudson Star-Observer
Hudson girls claim first BRC tennis title since 2008
The Hudson girls tennis team capped off its perfect Big Rivers Conference dual record by taking six of the seven flights at Tuesday’s conference tournament in Eau Claire to win its first BRC title since 2008. The title for Hudson snapped Eau Claire Memorial’s 12-season stranglehold on the conference...
Hudson Star-Observer
St. Croix Central shuts down Amery’s power in 42-12 win
There wasn’t any question whether the St. Croix Central football team would score points in Friday’s game at Amery. The question was whether Central could stop Amery’s power running game, built around state champion wrestler Koy Hopke. Amery made a few dents in the Panther defense in the first half, but five touchdowns from Central tailback Sam Fischer led the Panthers to a 42-12 win over the Warriors.
Hudson Star-Observer
Upcoming I-94 lane closures
Motorists will encounter nightly lane closures on eastbound Interstate 94 between Woodbury and Lakeland, Minnesotan the east metro beginning Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, eastbound I-94 will be reduced to a single lane nightly between Woodbury Drive and the St. Croix River as crews resurface the shoulders of the road. All lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. each morning Oct. 3-6. There are no planned ramp restrictions as part of this work.
Hudson Star-Observer
Check out 11 photos from Hudson's volleyball win over New Richmond Thursday night
The Hudson volleyball team swept New Richmond by scores of 25-11, 25-20, 25-9 Thursday night to improve to 22-5 overall, 3-2 in Big Rivers Conference play. New Richmond fell to 6-19 overall, 0-5 in the BRC. Hudson volleyball vs. New Richmond (11 photos) Hudson will compete at the Mora, Minn....
Hudson Star-Observer
Shutout over Osceola gives Somerset first conference title in nine years
The Somerset boys soccer team claimed its first Middle Border Conference title since 2013, and just the second in school history, with a 3-0 shutout victory over Osceola Thursday afternoon at home. The shutout was the fifth straight for the Spartans and the tenth overall. They allowed just two goals...
Hudson Star-Observer
Part of County Highway U to close
County Highway U at the Union Pacific Railway tracks north of US Highway 12 will be closed beginning Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 a.m. and ending Sunday, Oct. 2, at 6 p.m. Union Pacific Railway crews will be making improvements to the railroad crossing creating the need for the closure. A signed detour will be posted using County Highway UU, Carmichael Road and County Highway A. The portion of the detour route along Carmichael Road is adjacent to Hudson Middle School and Hudson Prairie Elementary School.
Hudson Star-Observer
Department of Revenue officials talk about healthy economy at commerce roundtable
On Sept. 29 the Hudson Chamber of Commerce held a roundtable discussion at Citizens State Bank to provide an economic outlook for the state of Wisconsin. Two guest speakers from the Department of Revenue talked about state and federal initiatives helping the Wisconsin economy. Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter...
