Key points Sir Keir Starmer made in his Labour conference speech

By Sam Blewett
 4 days ago

Sir Keir Starmer vowed to create a publicly-owned energy company, boost home ownership and create a more stable economy.

Here is a quick look at the key points Sir Keir made during his second in-person conference speech as Labour leader:

– A vow to set up a publicly-owned “Great British Energy” company within the first year of a Labour government, to provide jobs, growth and green power.

– A target of 70% of home ownership, preventing buy-to-let landlords or second homeowners buying up properties first, saying: “Labour is the party of home ownership in Britain today.”

– Voters should never forgive the Conservatives for having “crashed the pound” to give “tax cuts for the richest 1% in our society”.

– A commitment to put “country first, party second”.

– The Labour Party is the credible alternative to the Tory Government, with Sir Keir vowing to “get us out of this endless cycle of crisis”.

– In a single term as prime minister, he would defeat the cost-of-living crisis, lift the “clouds of anxiety”, restore public service levels including in the NHS, and build more affordable housing.

– Labour would have the “courage to make very difficult choices” with the public finances, but warned this means not doing “good Labour things as quickly as we might like”.

– A green prosperity plan, to invest in wind, solar and nuclear power and insulate 19 million homes.

– Sir Keir led a chant of “Slava Ukraini” – Glory to Ukraine – after pledging to never allow Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “threats and imperialism to succeed”.

– The inclusion of personal touches in his speech, describing his memories of working class life in the 1970s and expressing joy at Arsenal topping the Premier League.

– It is “working class impatience” that has driven him throughout his career and continues to do so as Labour leader.

– A promise to “make Brexit work”, despite having voted Remain in the 2016 referendum.

– “No deal under any circumstances” with the Scottish National Party , as Sir Keir promised to “deliver change” in Scotland.

The Independent

Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs

Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng admits losing sleep over market chaos he failed to anticipate

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted to losing sleep over the markets’ reaction to his mini-Budget, as he appeared to concede he failed to anticipate the panicked response.Mr Kwarteng also conceded that his mini-Budget had been done “at very high speed”, but said he was “100 per cent convinced that this was the right plan”.The chancellor – who is facing calls for an inquiry into his champagne reception with hedge fund managers – suggested that he and others in government were not good at “reading” market reaction.“It’s very difficult to actually anticipate how markets react to anything, and if politicians...
ECONOMY
The Independent

SNP says ‘worst yet to come’ under Truss premiership

The Prime Minister has no mandate to impose greater austerity in Scotland, the SNP’s Westminster leader has said.Ian Blackford said that “the worst of this Truss government is yet to come” as the Conservatives begin their conference on Sunday.His comments come after a key ally of the Prime Minister, Levelling Up Secretary Simon Clarke, signalled ministers are looking to shrink the overall size of the state alongside falling tax rates.Mr Clarke told The Times: “My big concern in politics is that western Europe is just living in a fool’s paradise whereby we can be ever less productive relative to our...
POLITICS
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon condemns ‘vile racists’ after school suffers online abuse

Nicola Sturgeon has condemned “vile racists” who posted offensive comments about pupils online after she visited a school.Scotland’s First Minister retweeted a picture of herself with pupils at St Albert’s Primary in the Pollokshields area of Glasgow on Friday during a visit to mark the end of Climate Week.A number of people responded with racist remarks about the photo, which she had retweeted saying: “Thank you @StAlbertsG41 – you were wonderful as always.”Ms Sturgeon tweeted her support for the primary school after it later said it had been subjected to “the most horrific racist abuse”.Every brilliant young person and every...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Abducted, beaten, tortured: What happened to Ukrainians who refused to vote in Russia’s referendums

Terrified Ukrainians have told of being abducted at gunpoint from their homes, held in solitary confinement and tortured for refusing to vote in Russia’s “sham” referendums.Some were dragged to polling stations by volunteers carrying pro-referendum leaflets, according to witnesses who also spoke of “informers” reporting anyone suspected of opposing annexation to the occupying forces.As president Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four areas of southern and eastern Ukraine, in a land grab that the West says it will refuse to recognise, residents in the occupied areas of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, have told The Independent how separatist troops...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

America beats Russia in United Nations election that determines the future of the internet

The United States’ candidate Doreen Bogdan-Martin has beaten Russia’s Rashid Ismailov in an election to head the International Telecommunication Union, which oversees internet and communication standards.The election was seen as a ideological race between a continuation of an internet led by the US , or a “humanization” of the infrastructure against American “dominance” online, as Mr Ismailov described it.“The world is facing significant challenges – escalating conflicts, a climate crisis, food security, gender inequalities, and 2.7 billion people with no access to the internet,” said Ms Bogdan-Martin after winning. “I believe we, the ITU and our members, have an opportunity...
U.S. POLITICS
#Affordable Housing#Uk#Conservatives#The Labour Party#Nhs
The Independent

Trump speech – live: Ginni Thomas thanked for supporting election lies as Trump breaks silence on hurricane

Donald Trump heads to Michigan, a state that spurned him in 2020 after he saw a surprise victory there four years earlier, on Saturday.He’s in the state for a rally in Warren where he hopes to bump the candidacy of Tudor Dixon, his chosen acolyte in the race to unseat incumbent Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The president is eager to have a supporter of his bogus conspiracies about his 2020 defeat in the governor’s mansion should he make another bid for the White House in 2024.Polls show Ms Dixon badly trailing the governor, who was the intended victim of...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Molly Russell inquest should send shockwaves through Silicon Valley, warns NSPCC

A coroner’s conclusion that Molly Russell died after suffering from “negative effects of online content” should “send shockwaves through Silicon Valley”, online safety campaigners have said.In his ruling, senior coroner Andrew Walker said online material viewed by the 14-year-old on sites such as Instagram and Pinterest “was not safe” and “shouldn’t have been available for a child to see”.In response, the Russell family said it is “time the toxic corporate culture at the heart of the world’s biggest social media platform changed”.Children’s charity NSPCC said the conclusions of the inquest “must be a turning point” and tech companies must now...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

What the papers say – October 2

Backbench plotting against Liz Truss and a significant development in the Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation are splashed across the front pages.A poll by The Observer finds three-quarters of UK voters believe the Prime Minister and Chancellor have “lost control” of the economy.OBSERVER: “Voters abandon Tories as faith in economic competence dives” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Uj6WBzbLHU— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 1, 2022Senior Government backbenchers tell The Independent that Ms Truss has just days to row back tax and welfare cuts before facing a rebellion that could see her ousted from No 10 by Christmas.Sunday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Tories tell Truss: U-turn now or face...
U.K.
The Independent

Bulgarians hold 4th election in 18 months amid turmoil

Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election — the fourth in 18 months — marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union's poorest member.Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT). First exit poll results will be announced after polls close at 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) and preliminary results are expected on Monday.Surveys ahead of the vote suggest that up to eight parties could muster the 4% threshold to enter a fragmented parliament where populist and pro-Russia groups could increase their representation.Following a lame campaign, turnout is expected to...
WORLD
The Independent

Analysis: Russia's war in Ukraine reaches a critical moment

There are moments in history that appear as critical to the world as they are terrifying. Just this century: the 9/11 attacks in 2001; the U.S. “shock-and-awe″ war on Saddam Hussein’s Iraq two years later; the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 killed millions and upended life; and most recently the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, bringing ruinous war back to Europe.
POLITICS
The Independent

Environment secretary’s own constituency has sewage dumped in rivers 11 hours a day

Untreated sewage is being dumped into rivers in the environment secretary's constituency for an average of 11 hours every day, official figures show.According to Environment Agency statistics Ranil Jayawardena's North East Hampshire constituency was subjected to over 4,000 hours of sewage discharge last year.Opposition parties accused the government of making “excuse after excuse” for failing to stop the dumping by privatised water companies.There has been a 2,553 per cent increase in sewage discharges over the last five years, according to the Environment Agency's figures.And despite rules that say they should only be dumping the sewage in exceptional circumstances, official figures...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss tells Tory rebels ‘there is no option but to change’

Liz Truss has warned Tory rebels urging her to abandon her controversial tax cutting agenda that she will not change course, telling them “the status quo isn’t an option”.The Prime Minister rejected calls to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the chaos caused by his mini-budget, insisting he was doing an “excellent job” despite the turmoil on the financial markets caused by his mini-budget.She arrived in Birmingham for the start of the annual Conservative Party conference as another opinion poll showed Labour with a big lead over the Tories.The survey by Opinium, put Labour on 46%, 19 points clear of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voting begins in Bosnia election, little expected to change

Polls opened Sunday in Bosnia for a general election that is unlikely to bring any structural change despite palpable disappointment in the small, ethnically divided Balkan country with the long-established cast of sectarian political leaders.The election includes races for various levels of government that are part of one of the world’s most complicated institutional set-ups agreed upon in a US-sponsored peace agreement, which ended more than 3 ½ years of bloodshed in the 1990s between Bosnia’s three main ethnic groups: Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats. The peace agreement divided the country into two highly independent governing entities...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Government warned renewables were solution to energy crisis year before Truss gas push

The government was warned renewables were the best solution to the energy crisis a year before Liz Truss’s push for new oil and gas projects, new documents show.A government briefing document for a meeting between Business Department officials and Equinor last October referenced the already record-high gas prices across the world saying: “The long-term solution to the price spike is increasing our domestic renewable generation.”Another briefing note for a meeting with BP in December noted that “the long-term solution to reliance on volatile fossil fuel markets is increasing our domestic renewable generation and transitioning away from reliance on fossil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Truss’s approval rating plummets following mini-Budget turmoil

Liz Truss’s approval rating has plummeted in the wake of the financial market turmoil which followed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget, according to a new opinion poll.Opinium’s latest survey found more than half the public – 55 per cent – disapprove of the job she is doing against just 18 per cent who approve – a net rating of minus 37.Support for Mr Kwarteng showed a similar drop, with 55 per cent disapproving against 15 per cent approving – a net rating of minus 40 – down 30 points on a week ago.Half – 51 per cent – thought he...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Devolved administrations call for urgent talks with Chancellor

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is facing a call for urgent talks with the devolved administrations amid warnings their vital public services are at risk in the wake of the financial turmoil unleashed by his mini-budgetThe deputy first minister of Scotland John Swinney and the finance ministers of Wales and Northern Ireland – Rebecca Evans and Conor Murphy – accused the Chancellor of taking a “huge gamble” with the public finances with his £45 billion package of tax cuts.In a joint letter they said that with soaring inflation eroding the value of the devolved budget settlements announced last year, they urgently needed...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng ‘met hedge fund managers for champagne reception hours after mini-Budget’

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng reportedly met with hedge fund managers for a champagne reception just hours after his mini-Budget. The financiers are said to have egged on Mr Kwarteng to go further with his ambitious tax cutting plans – sparking fears that those present could have made money from the resulting crash in the value of the pound. Following his mini-Budget on Friday, Mr Kwarteng said there was “more to come” in a Sunday interview. This hint at more cuts spooked the markets and likely contributed to the fall in the value of the pound when Asia trading opened on Monday....
ECONOMY
