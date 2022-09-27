Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury takes a step forward to join Assabet district
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen and School Committee have taken the first step to have the town possibly join the Assabet Valley Regional Technical High School’s regional school district. Both boards respectively authorized School Committee Chair Lynsey Heffernan and Board of Selectmen Chair Moe DePalo to...
communityadvocate.com
Westboro Speedway reunion Oct. 2
WESTBOROUGH – Feel the need for speed?. Auto racing enthusiasts are welcome to a reunion near the site of the former Westboro Speedway. The reunion will take place at the Westborough Shopping Center near the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street on Sunday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson High welcomes new school resource officer
HUDSON – When Nick Lampson was in high school, the Shrewsbury native looked up to his school resource officer (SRO), Mark Hester. “My school resource officer in high school had a large influence on why I wanted to become a cop in general,” Lampson said. “I thought it [being a school resource officer] would be a cool position to be involved with.”
communityadvocate.com
Westborough American Legion seeks members
WESTBOROUGH – American Legion Post 163 is looking for a few more good men and women. The post wants to increase its membership and also to raise more funds for its charitable programs. According to post member Adrianna Baltimore, an Air Force veteran who served during the 1950s, there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
communityadvocate.com
Wenzel: Bandiera and Concordia Lodge approaches 100th anniversary
MARLBOROUGH – The 100th Anniversary is coming up for the Bandiera and Concordia Lodge #240 of Marlborough, Order of the Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. In recognition of this, an Open House will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., at the Marlborough Loyal Order of the Moose, 67 Fitchburg St., Marlborough.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough’s town seal on Town Meeting warrant
WESTBOROUGH – Three articles on this fall’s Town Meeting warrant will have residents deciding on the future of the town seal. The current Westborough town seal, which was adopted in 1977, depicts a cotton gin, invented by Westborough native Eli Whitney, and the top of Town Hall against a background of the town’s borders.
communityadvocate.com
Mural comes to Northborough’s Town Common
NORTHBOROUGH – For the past several days, an artist has been transforming the wall of Top Energy Gas next to the Northborough Town Common into a mural depicting bright red apples and pink blossoms. It’s the latest work in the Northborough Cultural Council’s public art campaign “Love Northboro.”...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough schools to request $930,000 for out-of-district costs
WESTBOROUGH – When Town Meeting convenes on Oct. 17, Westborough Public Schools will be asking for a total of $929,352 to help cover special education out-of-district costs. During the Sept. 21 School Committee meeting, Superintendent Amber Bock presented details on the Town Meeting request. “We’re going to look at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
communityadvocate.com
Local Marlborough residents produce their first documentary film
MARLBOROUGH – What started out as a simple quest to continue choral singing in a safe manner during the pandemic has turned into a “hobby gone completely out of control,” according to Marlborough resident Bryce Denney. He and his wife, Kathryn, have recently directed and produced a...
communityadvocate.com
Chipotle to be proposed for Wayside Crossing plaza
MARLBOROUGH – The proposed bank at 661 Boston Post Road East may become a Chipotle restaurant. The City Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 3, at 8 p.m., in the City Council chambers, second floor of City Hall, on an application for a modification of special permit and site plan.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough resident fights to find a cure
NORTHBOROUGH – Meghan Soens is stepping into the boxing ring to fight for a cure against cancer. A few months ago, Soens decided to participate in the Haymakers for Hope’s Belles of the Brawl, which is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that hosts boxing events to raise funds for cancer research, awareness and survivorship.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough Helping Hands launches holiday campaign
NORTHBOROUGH – The Northborough Helping Hands Association is kicking off its holiday campaign. Called “Making Spirits Bright,” the program will benefit Northborough families and senior citizens who are in need. As part of the program, community members can sponsor a child, gift or grocery gift card. Last...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
communityadvocate.com
MA Homes LLC offers local expertise and the convenience of a virtual real estate company
NORTHBOROUGH – Real estate broker Stephanie Bayliss has established an innovative concept with her real estate company, MA Homes LLC. Rather than house a brick-and-mortar storefront for the company, she and her agents offer a full slate of real estate services as virtual, mobile agents. “Real estate is a...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough Youth Basketball Association to hold second round of tryouts
WESTBOROUGH – Westborough Youth Basketball Association (WYBA) is welcoming new and returning players to try out for the 2022-2023 Travel Team. Westborough boys and girls entering grades fourth through eighth are eligible to try out. All Westborough girls and boys entering fourth through eighth grade are eligible to try...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson Planning Board tackles traffic at Intel redevelopment
HUDSON – Residents filled the Hudson High School auditorium on Tuesday and voiced concerns about the traffic caused by the proposed Intel redevelopment. This summer, Intel said that it planned to sell its 149-acre parcel at 75 Reed Road to Portman Industrial. Portman, in turn, plans to demolish the existing buildings and construct a 1,284,640-square-foot distribution warehouse.
Comments / 0