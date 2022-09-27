Read full article on original website
Related
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
WAAY-TV
Madison Street Festival makes return following two year hiatus
Crowds returned to Main Street for the first Madison Street Festival since 2020, which also was its 40th anniversary. Organizers had cancelled the past two events, due to high case numbers of COVID-19. During the two years off, organizers continued to work as if the event would happen the next...
Huntsville Weekend Roundup September 30 – October 2
Fall is officially happening this Huntsville Weekend with pumpkin patches, festivals, and more to enjoy together. Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. We’ve made it easy to find Fall Fun. When it comes to Fall Farms, North Alabama...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville prepares to celebrate 10 years of Rocket City Pride
Rocket City Pride is planning to celebrate its 10th birthday with every color in the rainbow at Pridefest – an all-day festival celebrating the local LGBTQ+ community.
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
apr.org
World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama
A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Ri Fletcher leads Hartselle to 29-26 win over Muscle Shoals
MUSCLE SHOALS — Ri Fletcher ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in the final minute to lift Hartselle to a 29-26 win over Muscle Shoals in a Class 6A Alabama high school football showdown on Friday. Muscle Shoals had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but they missed a ...
earnthenecklace.com
Is Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV? Here’s Where the Anchor Is Going
Madison Neal has become News 19’s favorite weekend anchor of Huntsville residents in a short time. Many are huge fans of Miss Alabama Volunteer’s sweet smile. And when they learned the bittersweet news of Madison Neal leaving WHNT-TV’s weekend show, they were disheartened. Huntsville locals are now wondering if the news anchor is going for a different career opportunity. Here’s what the anchor had to say about her departure from the news station.
Oakwood Adventist Academy parent speaks on AHSAA rule change
Earlier this week, the AHSAA adopted a new rule, regarding religious accommodations in championship play.
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
aamusports.com
Know Before You Go; Alabama A&M Athletics Announces 2022 Homecoming Information
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M Athletics is set to host Homecoming 2022 as the Bulldogs host Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, October 1 and has release important information for fans to be aware of in advance of one of the biggest events on the calendar. In addition to fans needing to...
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
tvliving.com
You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!. Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.
The Rocket City is celebrating classic cars this weekend with Octane Auto Show, pre-party cruise-in
Are you ready to envy all the best classic cars in the Rocket City? This is the weekend to catch a glimpse of some cherry rides and maybe check under the hood.
bjhspatriotpages.com
Construction on Hughes Road Nightmare Ending?
If you live in the Madison area, you know about the construction widening the road on Hughes Road. You’re also probably happy to see workers making progress this week. The City of Madison posted this on its social media on September 29th: “Crews are currently paving Hughes Road and working on the light intersection at Hughes and Eastview Drive. This is a long-awaited step… in this project.”
WAAY-TV
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
multihousingnews.com
Landmark Properties Breaks Ground on Single-Family Rentals
The community marks the company’s first build-to-rent project. Landmark Properties has broken ground on The Everstead at Madison, a 231-unit single-family townhome community in Madison, Ala. TSB Capital Advisors arranged financing for the development, which marks Landmark Properties’ first build-to-rent project. The community’s first homes are scheduled for delivery...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0