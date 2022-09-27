Read full article on original website
Hudson West Folk Festival Announces 2022 Program
The 2022 Hudson West Folk Festival, an annual Jersey City event, will run on Saturday, October 15. Taking place at the Nimbus Arts Center in the city’s downtown, the festival will span from noon to 10pm. The event will feature music ranging across americana, folk, bluegrass, hip-hop/funk/soul, jazz and...
Register Citizen
5 reggaeton and Latin-inspired musicians coming to CT
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mohegan Sun, Foxwoods and Stamford's Palace Theater are getting ready to fill the room with the sounds of Latin music for the months of October and November. From reggaeton duo Jowell y Randy to salsa icons Victor Manuelle and...
wiltonbulletin.com
Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival is coming to Bridgeport this month with Ryan Cabrera as DJ
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This year, on the ides of October, one can choose between iced or frozen as the 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival comes to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport. Local taqueros like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock...
greenwichsentinel.com
Michael Spezzano, Jr. – A Greenwich Legend
“Mike Spezzano is a legend”. These were the words our CEO and President, Frank Gaudio, said to me upon asking me to write this biography on Michael. And Frank knows legends-go anywhere in the tristate area with him and it’s guaranteed someone’s going to stop and ask “Hey, aren’t you the guy from the billboards?”…
NYS Music
New York Public Radio To Honor Brooke Gladstone at 2022 Gala
New York Public Radio will host its annual gala on Nov. 9 to honor Brooke Gladstone, the host of WNYC’s On The Media. The evening will be hosted by comedian Samantha Bee, a former correspondent on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, and the former host of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee who was named one of TIME’s Most Influential People in 2017.
Register Citizen
Witch Bitch Thrift to re-open but in new location in New Haven
A witch thrift and vintage shop will be opening its doors to the New Haven community on 105 Whitney Ave. Witch Bitch Thrift is a community focused witchy thrift & vintage shop that is size and gender inclusive. The shop carries from extra small to 8x+, and according to the business's website, they "never" sort clothes by men's and women's.
ctbites.com
Park City Music Hall Launches Sunday Brunch...and It's Delicious
Park City Music Hall opened in 2020 in the Black Rock neighborhood of Bridgeport, after an extensive and beautifully executed renovation of what was once The Acoustic. The new team, the Torres family, also own neighborhood favorite, HarborView Market, situated just around the corner from the venue, where guests are often treated to live music, while enjoying a great casual seasonal breakfast and lunch menu. And let’s not forget their iconic chocolate chip cookies that always make the “best of” lists. The bottom line is, after 30 years in the business, the Torres folks know a thing or two about cooking and hospitality.
Danbury Man Has Astonishing Close Encounter With Famous Moose
My head is swimming. I don't know where to begin, I need to settle down. This moose phenomenon has taken over Danbury, and the surrounding areas. The new images I'm about to show you are the prequel I guess. You see, the pics below were actually taken before the moose first went viral on social. Most of the community saw this moose for the first time in my article on Monday, or I-95's Instagram video below.
recordpatriot.com
Poppy's brings tasty breakfast and coffee — and, eventually, lunch — to East Rock
NEW HAVEN — Poppy's Coffee and Kitchen hasn't even started serving lunch yet, but they've been packing folks in for all-day breakfast and making friends as East Rock's new hotspot on Whitney Avenue for three months now. So what about that lunch?. It's part of the grand plan. "Lunch...
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
Some air service to Florida resumes at Westchester County Airport in wake of Ian
Some departures and arrivals to and from Florida resumed at Westchester County Airport on Friday following Hurricane Ian's destruction down south.
Register Citizen
Snowy owl hit by car in Stratford now an 'ambassador' at CT rehab center
A snowy owl that was hit by a car in Stratford late last year will never fly again, but the radiant white raptor is a natural star and the newest "ambassador bird" at a rehabilitation and education center. Otsi, from a Native American word for White Ghost, suffered severe head...
NYS Music
Baby Got Back Talk Release Debut EP ‘Existential Shred’
NYC‘s Baby Got Back Talk, one of AfroPunk’s “Top 8 Punkest Bands on the Planet,” have just announced their new debut EP Existential Shred. The EP will be dropping later this Summer 2022 on Wiretap Records. They have been named one of Alternative Press’s ’17 black alternative bands leading the next generation.
News 12
Hurricane Ian impacts travel to and from the Hudson Valley
Hurricane Ian is impacting travel to and from the Hudson Valley. Florida airports in Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Naples have closed. Flights from those cities to Westchester County Airport are now canceled. Many flights out of the Westchester County Airport to Florida were also canceled, including flights to Orlando,...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
NewsTimes
Danbury immigrant who's dreamed of attending WestConn since age 11 now has 'everything I wanted'
DANBURY — While the journey for Adamaris Loja was a long one when she moved to Danbury from her native Ecuador at age 11 with her family in 2011, the journey to fulfill her dream was simply a walk across the street. Loja lives on Osborne Street, which goes...
NewsTimes
Crumbl Cookies opens fifth Connecticut location in Milford
Crumbl Cookies, the fast-growing, Tik Tok-viral cookie brand, has opened its fifth Connecticut location in Milford. The store opened Thursday, Sept. 22 on 1642b Boston Post Road after announcing the store's opening back in Nov. 2021. The new location follows recent openings around the state: a Fairfield location, which opened Aug. 12; a North Haven store, which opened July 15; and another in Danbury, which debuted May 20.
Video shows moose on the loose in Connecticut parking lot
Officials estimate there are only about 100 moose in all of Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Branford Family Evacuated During Florida Vacation Due to Ian
A Branford family got more than what they bargained for during what was supposed to be a relaxing two-week trip to the island of Captiva in Florida. Ian made landfall in Florida Wednesday as a category 4 hurricane and became a tropical storm over land early Thursday. Around 5 a.m....
Breeze Airways offers 7 flights from Westchester County Airport under $100
Breeze Airways says it has seven flights from Westchester County Airport with tickets all under $100.
