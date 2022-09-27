ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Paradise Post

La Niña: What it means for California’s drought and the upcoming winter rainy season

At a news conference Thursday on Google’s campus in Mountain View, Silicon Valley leaders urged residents to continue conserving water as California’s drought drags on. “It’s the third straight year of a bad and worsening drought,” said Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Department of Natural Resources. “Our scientists and climatologists predict that as we move into the winter we can expect another, fourth dry year.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paradise Post

Gavin Newsom shoots down bill to offer unemployment help to undocumented Californians

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom late Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have made undocumented immigrants eligible for California unemployment benefits. The bill, known as the Excluded Workers Pilot Program, would have provided up to $300 a week for 20 weeks to unemployed individuals. To qualify, applicants would have had to demonstrate they were California residents, unemployed for at least one week and ineligible for state unemployment insurance.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy