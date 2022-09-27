Read full article on original website
Paradise Post
Native American students hope a new education law helps reverse years of misinformation
Sixteen-year-old Raven Casas recalled one English assignment where her teacher sent the students a link to a website called “Native American Artifacts.” The students had to select an artifact and write about its symbolism. But when Casas clicked on the link she found images of merchandise touting the Kansas City Chiefs pro football team.
Paradise Post
La Niña: What it means for California’s drought and the upcoming winter rainy season
At a news conference Thursday on Google’s campus in Mountain View, Silicon Valley leaders urged residents to continue conserving water as California’s drought drags on. “It’s the third straight year of a bad and worsening drought,” said Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Department of Natural Resources. “Our scientists and climatologists predict that as we move into the winter we can expect another, fourth dry year.”
Paradise Post
Gavin Newsom shoots down bill to offer unemployment help to undocumented Californians
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom late Wednesday vetoed a bill that would have made undocumented immigrants eligible for California unemployment benefits. The bill, known as the Excluded Workers Pilot Program, would have provided up to $300 a week for 20 weeks to unemployed individuals. To qualify, applicants would have had to demonstrate they were California residents, unemployed for at least one week and ineligible for state unemployment insurance.
Paradise Post
Former PG&E executives agree to $117-million settlement over California wildfires
Former executives with utility giant Pacific Gas & Electric have reached a $117-million settlement agreement in connection to the 2017 North Bay fires and the 2018 Camp Fire, officials said. The former officers and directors were sued by a victim trust that claimed the deadly fires were the direct result...
