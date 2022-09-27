ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Burton Albion defender Williams Kokolo, 22, appears in court to deny three counts of rape

By Laurence Dollimore For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

League One footballer Williams Kokolo has been banned from leaving the UK after appearing in court to deny three counts of rape.

The Burton Albion player, 22, was at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday for a 15-minute hearing, where he spoke only to enter pleas and confirm his name.

The French-born defender stands accused of offences which are all alleged to have been committed in the Birmingham area on the same day in February.

After pleading not guilty to all charges, he was granted conditional bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

Kokolo, who signed for Burton from Middlesbrough in January, appeared in court wearing a blue suit and tie.

Rachel Brand KC, Kokolo's barrister, said: 'We're anxious this case is dealt with as soon as possible.'

Judge Paul Farrer KC told Ms Brand he would fix the trial date, expected to last up to three days, for June next year, but would try to bring the date forward 'at an earlier time', if court time allowed.

Judge Farrer KC said: 'Williams Kokolo would you stand up please.

'I have fixed your trial for the 5th of June next year, although enquiries will be made behind the scenes to find if it will be possible to take place some earlier time.

'You will be back before the court on the 3rd March next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Xybq_0iC55Sh300
The French-born defender stands accused of offences which are all alleged to have been committed in the Birmingham area on the same day in February
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nCDJI_0iC55Sh300
Kokolo joined Burton Albion on January 11 this year during the winter transfer window and he last featured for them during a 4-3 defeat to Cambridge in August

'You've been on bail and I enlarge your bail on the following terms.

'You must not leave the United Kingdom and your passport must be surrendered and you must not apply for travel documents.

'If you move permanent address you must inform your solicitors. If you breach any of those conditions you will be arrested.'

Kokolo joined Burton Albion on January 11 this year during the winter transfer window and he last featured for them during a 4-3 defeat to Cambridge in August.

At the time he was charged, Kokolo's club said in a statement: 'Burton Albion is fully aware of the charges that have been made against one of our players and the club has spoken to the player and his legal representatives.

'As this is an ongoing legal process, the club is unable to make any further comment until legal proceedings are concluded.'

Kokolo was in the youth ranks at Monaco before moving to Championship side Sunderland.

He then joined Middlesbrough, playing in the side’s FA Cup third round away win at Mansfield Town in January this year.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

