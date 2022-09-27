ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Tim Reed
3d ago

don't know about NASCAR anymore, can't afford to be there, can't afford cable and it isn't on broadcast TV. I'm a 69 year old lifelong fan, but they've effectively priced the common man out of their sport.

Bud light
4d ago

low profile tires are ignorant they can't handle the pressure go back to the full size tire smaller rim with an inner liner

TSmith
4d ago

It's not necessarily the tire or rim, because not all the teams are having issues. It has more to do with tire pressure, wheel camber and shock package. They already know teams are starting out with tire pressures below manufacturer recommended pressures. As well as increased camber angles which can now be adjusted on all 4 tires with the new suspension packages on the Gen 7 cars. This is the Consequences of pushing the limits to far.

The Spun

Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision

NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan saw one of her crew members get the boot from today's Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega. Deegan entered pit road and as her crew began to work on her vehicle, one of the car's tires rolled away across the track while competitors were racing by.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash

NASCAR Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered a life-threatening injury in a fiery crash while racing at Talladega Speedway on Saturday. The announcers were quick to note the amount of smoke as Anderson slammed into the wall and escaped his burning vehicle. “Jordan Anderson involved in a scary accident today...
TALLADEGA, AL
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News

Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc in the state of Florida this week, including in Daytona Beach. Among the property damaged by the storm was Daytona International Speedway. Photos of the flooding at the iconic track are going viral. Daytona was almost completely underwater, which is a sight that has NASCAR fans...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Kurt Busch
Kevin Harvick
Martin Truex Jr.
Denny Hamlin
Cody Ware
Chase Elliott
FanBuzz

Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson have shared some pretty epic memories over the years. Back in the day, the legendary NASCAR drivers both raced for Hendrick Motorsports, and considering that they were in their twenties at the time, they enjoyed quite a few wild and crazy nights together. Sometimes, those nights were run into the early mornings, which is when all the best (and worst) stories tend to go down.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track

Hurricane Ian hit Florida as a massive Category 4 hurricane that left hundreds dead and millions of dollars of property damage in its wake. Two million Floridians are currently without power. It’s no surprise that the storm failed to spare Daytona International Speedway, which thankfully won’t be used anytime soon...
ENVIRONMENT
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car

Kyle Larson echoed HMS teammate Chase Elliott's remarks earlier this week and harshly criticized NASCAR for taking a step backward in safety with the Next Gen car. The post Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega

Noah Gragson was originally set to drive for Beard Motorsports in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, but that won’t be the case. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers

Denny Hamlin doesn't hold back after the Alex Bowman concussion news, blasting NASCAR for a system that takes advantage of the drivers and doesn't accept any responsibility for driver injuries. The post Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024

America technically already has an F1 team on the grid, but Haas lacks pedigree. Many people were excited when the Andretti family announced it would join the grid in 2024. Unfortunately, the family has been snubbed several times, and McLaren seems to be the only team excited about having another competitor on the grid. Personally, we'd love to see two American drivers rock up at races in a supercharged Dodge Challenger.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday

Alex Bowman announced that he will not compete in this Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race because he's experiencing concussion-like symptoms. The Hendrick Motorsports driver confirmed Thursday in a Twitter post that he won't race at Talladega Superspeedway following last weekend's crash at Texas Motor Speedway. "After undergoing medical evaluation...
MOTORSPORTS
102.5 The Bone

NASCAR at Talladega: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results

The NASCAR Cup playoffs head to the series’ least predictable track for the second race of the Round of 12 this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. No one enters with better than 12-to-1 odds and with good reason: the playoff round at Talladega is typically a crashfest. The last five fall races there have averaged nine cautions and 40 out of the 188 laps run under the yellow flag.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement

NASCAR has already granted Alex Bowman a waiver to remain eligible to advance to the round of 8 of the Cup Series playoffs. Hendrick Motorsports announced on Thursday that Alex Bowman will not compete in this Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 29-year-old Tucson, Arizona...
TALLADEGA, AL
FanSided

NASCAR: Key NBC broadcast change from recent weeks

All six of the remaining races on the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series schedule are set to be broadcast live on NBC as opposed to USA Network. Following this past Sunday’s round of 12 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, there are just six races remaining on the 2022 schedule, including two more in the round of 12, three in the round of 8, and the Championship 4 season finale.
MOTORSPORTS
gmauthority.com

No. 24 Nascar Chevy Team Penalized During Fall Talladega 2022 Qualifying

Three Nascar Chevy teams were penalized for failing pre-qualifying inspection at Talladega Superspeedway ahead of the October 2nd race, one of which was the No. 24 Camaro ZL1 driven by William Byron. Byron’s No. 24 Camaro failed pre-qualifying inspection twice, and was the only Cup Series team to get nabbed...
MOTORSPORTS
