don't know about NASCAR anymore, can't afford to be there, can't afford cable and it isn't on broadcast TV. I'm a 69 year old lifelong fan, but they've effectively priced the common man out of their sport.
low profile tires are ignorant they can't handle the pressure go back to the full size tire smaller rim with an inner liner
It's not necessarily the tire or rim, because not all the teams are having issues. It has more to do with tire pressure, wheel camber and shock package. They already know teams are starting out with tire pressures below manufacturer recommended pressures. As well as increased camber angles which can now be adjusted on all 4 tires with the new suspension packages on the Gen 7 cars. This is the Consequences of pushing the limits to far.
Related
NASCAR Can’t Touch Kyle Larson for Saying What Everyone Is Thinking
Look: NASCAR Crew Member Ejected For Awful Decision
Racing world reacts to life-threatening NASCAR Truck Series crash
NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Daytona Speedway News
RELATED PEOPLE
Jimmie Johnson Once Saved Dale Earnhardt Jr. After a Drunken Night Gone Wrong
Hurricane Ian floods historic NASCAR track
Kyle Larson Offers Harsh Criticism of NASCAR and Joins Chase Elliott in Calling Out Sanctioning Body for Taking Step Backward in Safety With Next Gen Car
NASCAR: Another driver change announced for Talladega
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denny Hamlin Unexpectedly Pulled Aside by Joe Gibbs After Texas for Conversation, and Driver Didn’t Have Much to Say
Denny Hamlin Feels for Alex Bowman, Blasts NASCAR for Refusing to Accept Responsibility for Injuries and Calls Out System That Takes Advantage of Drivers
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
Andretti Keeps Getting Snubbed By Formula 1 But Plans To Go Racing In 2024
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Veteran NASCAR Driver Explains Why He Can't Race Sunday
2 of the 3 Formula 1 Rules Kevin Harvick Wants NASCAR To Adopt Should Be No-Brainers
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR at Talladega: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, standings and results
NASCAR makes obvious decision after Alex Bowman announcement
NASCAR: Key NBC broadcast change from recent weeks
No. 24 Nascar Chevy Team Penalized During Fall Talladega 2022 Qualifying
FanSided
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 15