Marijuana And Antidepressants: What You Need To Know Before Mixing Them
You don't need a study to recognize that mood elevation is one of the prime reasons people consume marijuana. It is, after all, called “getting high.” Still, studies do exist, such as one in the journal Depression and Anxiety that notes that easing anxiety is among the top five symptoms for which people in North America use medical marijuana.
Everything you need to know about ADHD inattentive
People with ADHD, known as inattentive ADHD, struggle to pay attention to minor details, are easily distracted, often struggle to organize or complete work, and frequently neglect everyday responsibilities like paying bills on time or returning phone calls. Even though there is no known cure for the illness, it is possible to treat the symptoms effectively using behavioral treatments and medicines.
thefreshtoast.com
If THC Percentage Doesn’t Matter, Why Not Just Smoke CBD?
Some of the most powerful cannabis strains have THC percentages in the teens. But they are falling out of favor as the market embraces strains that test above 30%. A recent Forbes article suggested that THC percentage is the cannabis industry’s biggest lie. True enough, the industry is polarized on this issue which unfortunately impacts heavily on the product that ends up on dispensary shelves.
Freethink
Scientists discover animal that doesn’t need oxygen to live
In the time it takes you to read this article, you’re likely to breathe a few dozen times. Some animals don’t breathe as often, and they don’t require nearly as much oxygen. The Loggerhead sea turtle, for example, can take one breath and stay underwater for about 10 hours. Still, it’s long been thought that all animals need to breathe oxygen to stay alive.
entrepreneursbreak.com
What Might You Want to Know About Pain Relief Oil?
Many people will have to deal with pain at some point in their lives. Unfortunately, some people suffer from chronic pain. Chronic pain is pain that lasts three or more months. It is estimated that in NZ, 1 in 8 people are dealing with some form of chronic pain. Because...
L.A. Weekly
What Is the Strongest CBD That I Can Get?
With the new high-strength CBD oils out there, what’s the path to getting the strongest CBD experience? We’ll explain. Now that CBD oil comes in much higher strength options, you have choices to make. You may wonder whether you need to switch to a different type of CBD oil or simply go up to a higher mg of CBD. And what’s the strongest CBD you can get? Do you need that? Let’s take a look.
Magic Mushroom In A Pill? New Microdose Plans Enter Clinical Studies: Here's What Scientists Want To Learn
Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. NMLSF, a biotech company focused on creating psilocybin-based therapeutics produced 1.5 mg psilocybin microdose capsules compliant with the chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) published guidelines. NOVA’s new compounds would be used in support of a Phase II/a microdose psilocybin for Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) clinical...
psychreg.org
New Study: Injected Protein Flips a Switch in the Brain, Then Disappears
Many diseases have at their origin a protein that does not function properly. Now, a multidisciplinary research team with Texas A&M AgriLife and Texas A&M University has found a way to deliver a protein quickly, effectively and briefly to the brain, with therapeutic and scientific implications. Potential uses for the...
labroots.com
What are Cannabinoid Acids?
To understand how your favorite THC and CBD products came to be, it is important to know how the cannabis plant works. The plant does not produce these two popular cannabinoids on its own; rather, it is a process that involves compounds called cannabinoid acids. The acids, which are produced...
