Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory Berlin
Amazon’s Huntsville, AL fulfillment center catches on fire on Monday night, while another fire burns at Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory, over 4,700 miles away. Amazon's fire was put out quickly, while Tesla's faces scrutiny from a local group to stop operations after their fire.
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
Roll-off dumpster available for free debris removal
A large dumpster is now available at the city’s Central Parkway compound for Decatur residents who want a free way to get rid of large debris like mattresses, televisions and broken furniture and don't have curbside pickup or don't want to wait for it.
Monrovia residents complain local drive-thru line blocks traffic
MADISON COUNTY, ALABAMA, Ala. — Long drive-thru lines are never fun, especially when they extend out into a roadway blocking traffic. This hazard is happening among fast food restaurants in Madison County and law enforcement say it's illegal. Brent Patterson, the Public Information Officer, with Madison County Sheriff's Office...
The Rocket City is celebrating classic cars this weekend with Octane Auto Show, pre-party cruise-in
Are you ready to envy all the best classic cars in the Rocket City? This is the weekend to catch a glimpse of some cherry rides and maybe check under the hood.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
WAAY-TV
Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues
Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
weisradio.com
Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden
The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
WAAY-TV
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
tvliving.com
You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!. Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.
WTVC
DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person
DEKALB COUNTY, AL - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sherriff's office are asking the community to help them locate a missing person. Tyler Austin Britt, a 24 year old from Crossville, was last near the DeKalb Regional Hospital on September 21, 2022 around 3:30 in the afternoon. Tyler's last known...
WAFF
Learn how to make a slingshot with Polaris
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever played with a slingshot wonder how it’s made, you’re in luck!. Tennessee Valley Living had an inside look with Polaris to see what it taked to make a slingshot. If you’re looking for an opportunity to work for Polaris, they’re hiring!
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
AL.com
