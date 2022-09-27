ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
WAAY-TV

Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues

Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
The Cullman Tribune

‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.”  Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
weisradio.com

Body Recovered From Black Creek Gorge In Gadsden

The Body of a 42 year old Gadsden man was recovered from the Black Creek Gorge near Noccalula Falls Park on Wednesday. The Press Release from the City of Gadsden said the City’s Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive individual in the Gorge between the suspension bridge and the Falls.
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
tvliving.com

You can now take your dog for a swim at Huntsville’s Dog Splash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wanted to book a swimming pool for you to spend time with your dog? Well now you can at Dog Splash in Huntsville!. Book a session online and enjoy a day at the pool with your pup! Dog Splash is open year-found with indoor swimming and you must 18 years or older to swim.
WTVC

DeKalb County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person

DEKALB COUNTY, AL - Deputies with the DeKalb County Sherriff's office are asking the community to help them locate a missing person. Tyler Austin Britt, a 24 year old from Crossville, was last near the DeKalb Regional Hospital on September 21, 2022 around 3:30 in the afternoon. Tyler's last known...
WAFF

Learn how to make a slingshot with Polaris

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’ve ever played with a slingshot wonder how it’s made, you’re in luck!. Tennessee Valley Living had an inside look with Polaris to see what it taked to make a slingshot. If you’re looking for an opportunity to work for Polaris, they’re hiring!
