Zero-gravity football game played at 20,230 feet sets unique world record

Portuguese football legend Luis Figo scored a goal at zero gravity in a world record -setting match played at 20,230 feet.

The fixture between two teams of four was played on a specially made pitch in the cabin of a plane on a parabolic flight that created zero gravity conditions.

Players floated over the turf as they went head-to-head in the out-of-this-world conditions.

Figo, the 2000 Ballon d’Or winner, and his red team bested their ‘yellow team’ competitors 2-1.

