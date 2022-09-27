ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday

SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
MicroStrategy On The Hunt For A Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer

Cloud software company MicroStrategy is searching for an engineer to help grow its Lightning Network-based products. The Tysons, Virginia-based company, which spent a significant amount of cash and debt to acquire Bitcoin BTC/USD, posted a job opening on its website earlier this week. The job posting states that the ideal...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $139.93 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $120.00.
Radient Announces FY2022 Financial Results

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. RTI ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel, and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, reports its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Key highlights:. Acquired Tunaaaaroom Xtracts Inc. ("TRX"), for...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023

Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Cryptocurrency Quant Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 8.63% to $144.21. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 38.0% gain, moving from $105.08 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The chart below...
Intel Unit Mobileye's Proposed IPO: What You Need To Know

Israeli autonomous vehicle technology company Mobileye Global, Inc. will soon tap the public market yet again, according to its S-1 filing with the SEC late Friday. What Happened: Mobileye said it will offer its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, or IPO, without mentioning the size and pricing of the offering, according to the preliminary prospectus filed on Form S-1.
Touted As The Ethereum 'Killer,' Solana Suffers Fourth Outage This Year

The Solana network SOL/USD stopped processing transactions and went offline on Friday due to a misconfigured node, marking the blockchain's fourth significant outage since January, when it had a succession of partial outages for most of that month. One year has passed since a roughly 18-hour outage in September of...
Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points; Sunlight Financial Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks extended losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.63% to 29,199.00 while the NASDAQ fell 3.02% to 10,718.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.18% to 3,638.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
NVIDIA Whale Trades For September 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
How Long Will The Crypto Bear Market Last? A Look At Previous Downturns

With the cryptocurrency market being in its fifth historic bear market, which began in November last year, prices of major tokens have declined substantially from their all-time highs. How long will the current bear market last, is the question everyone is asking. By analyzing historical data and fusing observations from...
