Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday
SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
MicroStrategy On The Hunt For A Bitcoin Lightning Network Engineer
Cloud software company MicroStrategy is searching for an engineer to help grow its Lightning Network-based products. The Tysons, Virginia-based company, which spent a significant amount of cash and debt to acquire Bitcoin BTC/USD, posted a job opening on its website earlier this week. The job posting states that the ideal...
JOBS・
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands TLRY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $3.29 versus the current price of Tilray Brands at $2.86, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Where Walt Disney Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Walt Disney DIS has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 15 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Walt Disney. The company has an average price target of $139.93 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $120.00.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzinga
Radient Announces FY2022 Financial Results
Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Radient Technologies Inc. RTI ("Radient" or the "Company"), a commercial manufacturer of diverse, novel, and high-quality cannabis extracts and packaged products, reports its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Key highlights:. Acquired Tunaaaaroom Xtracts Inc. ("TRX"), for...
WonderFi's Bitbuy Taps Alpaca To Launch Fractional Stock Trading In 2023
Bitbuy Technologies Inc., the first approved crypto market in Canada, will allow users to trade and invest in U.S. stocks and ETFs fractionally. Parent company WonderFi Technologies Inc WNDR WONDF recently made a series of acquisitions, including Bitbuy in January. It is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Oracle ORCL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Cryptocurrency Quant Rises More Than 8% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Quant's QNT/USD price has risen 8.63% to $144.21. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 38.0% gain, moving from $105.08 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $427.42. The chart below...
Intel Unit Mobileye's Proposed IPO: What You Need To Know
Israeli autonomous vehicle technology company Mobileye Global, Inc. will soon tap the public market yet again, according to its S-1 filing with the SEC late Friday. What Happened: Mobileye said it will offer its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, or IPO, without mentioning the size and pricing of the offering, according to the preliminary prospectus filed on Form S-1.
Tesla's AI Day Announcements, Lordstown, Fisker On Track With Production Plans, Faraday Future Gets A Lifeline And More: Week's Biggest EV Stories
Electric vehicle stocks moved to the downside once again in the week that ended Sept. 30 as economic worries continue to roil the broader market. Lordstown Motors Corp. RIDE and Workhorse Group, Inc. WKHS were among the stocks that bucked the downtrend. Now, here are the key events that happened...
Touted As The Ethereum 'Killer,' Solana Suffers Fourth Outage This Year
The Solana network SOL/USD stopped processing transactions and went offline on Friday due to a misconfigured node, marking the blockchain's fourth significant outage since January, when it had a succession of partial outages for most of that month. One year has passed since a roughly 18-hour outage in September of...
Looking At United Parcel Service's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 13 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the...
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 300 Points; Sunlight Financial Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks extended losses midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.63% to 29,199.00 while the NASDAQ fell 3.02% to 10,718.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.18% to 3,638.13. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by just...
NVIDIA Whale Trades For September 29
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
A Look At Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic And Dogecoin Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD briefly popped up above the $20,000 mark on Friday when the S&P 500 spiked higher, before running into a group of sellers who pushed the crypto back under the level. Dogecoin DOGE/USD followed suit, temporarily rising up above Thursday’s 24-hour trading session high, while Ethereum Classic ETC/USD, the...
How Long Will The Crypto Bear Market Last? A Look At Previous Downturns
With the cryptocurrency market being in its fifth historic bear market, which began in November last year, prices of major tokens have declined substantially from their all-time highs. How long will the current bear market last, is the question everyone is asking. By analyzing historical data and fusing observations from...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
91K+
Followers
170K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0