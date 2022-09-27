Read full article on original website
Cheryl Claudio
4d ago
EVERYONE should be getting assistance with food with all that is going on! Just because I work and have been this entire time doesn't mean I don't struggle.
Reply(1)
11
Patriot 1st
4d ago
The ones on SNAP get everything free including free school meals. So with the extra benefits and the school meals they. will be double dipping on home and school meals. What about our senior citizens that are struggling under biden inflation. Remember in November!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(3)
17
watch it buddy
4d ago
Y’all a bunch of cry babies 😭 if y’all need help apply for help simple Delaware has plenty of grants for folks in need especially the for the elderly people so quit crying 😭 like some babies and get you some help
Reply(6)
5
