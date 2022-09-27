Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Exxon Mobil Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Exxon's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday
SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
This Crypto Analyst Says October Will Be A Bullish Month For Bitcoin, Here's Why
Cryptocurrency strategist James Altucher, the host and founder of InvestAnswers, says that as the last quarter of the year begins, October will be historically a bullish month for Bitcoin BTC/USD. According to him, Bitcoin could rise up to $26,000 over the next four weeks, based on the average return for...
How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods
This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
Amazon Loudly Backs Cannabis Legalization, But Silently Bans Weed Grinders
Amazon AMZN made headlines last year when it came out in support of ending marijuana prohibition. Now, it seems the company has gotten cold feet. It is reportedly clearing spice grinders, used by some to grind weed flower, from its site ostensibly in keeping with company policy not to sell drug paraphernalia.
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
Here's Why Credit Suisse Sees Sharp Upside In This Travel Platform
Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. There is a secular trend among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to shift travel expenses from unmanaged channels into Travel Management Companies (TMCs). TMCs, the...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Cantaloupe Investor Alert
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
Japan Is Inching Toward Cannabis Legalization, Companies Like This One Could Benefit
A Japanese health ministry panel recommended that marijuana-derived medicines be treated the same as pharmaceuticals, reported Bloomberg. The expert panel, convened on Thursday, recommended a revision of the country's policy on drugs to enable the import, manufacture and use of medicines derived from cannabis. Why It Matters. The committee said...
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Olo Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – OLO
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Idaho Champion Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Idaho Champion ITKO GLDRF 1QB ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement offering. As part of the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 11,700,000 shares for gross proceeds of $585,000*.
Looking At Lyft's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft LYFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NVIDIA Stock In The Last 5 Years
NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.94% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 22.33%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $305.95 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 5 years ago, it...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About HashiCorp
HashiCorp HCP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, HashiCorp has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
