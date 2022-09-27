ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
STOCKS
Laser Photonics Corporation IPOs Tomorrow, Here's What You Need To Know

Laser Photonics Corporation LASE IPO will take place September, 30 on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker LASE. The company is offering shares at an expected price of $5.00 per share with an insider lock-up period of 180 days ending on March 29, 2023. About Laser Photonics Corporation. Laser Photonics...
MARKETS
Why SOBR Safe Shares Are Getting Obliterated Thursday

SOBR Safe Inc SOBR shares are trading lower by 32.79% to $1.66 Thursday morning after the company announced pricing of a $6 million private placement priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In connection with the...
STOCKS
How To Get Weed Out Of Your System: 6 Easy Methods

This article was originally published on Grassdoor and appears here with permission. Changes in law and more research on marijuana’s medicinal and recreational value have increased its use. Sometimes people desire to get the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) out of their system to pass a drug test or eliminate toxins out of their bodies. Detoxification is the primary and most effective method of removing weed from the bloodstream.
PHARMACEUTICALS
What Did Warren Buffett Say He'd Write A $25 Billion Check For?

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is well known for his frugality. The extent of his frugal quirks are well-documented. You may already know that he never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast or that he lives in the same house he bought in 1958 for about $31,000. You may even know from his documentary “Becoming Buffett” that his No. 1 is: Never lose money.
MARKETS
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
STOCKS
Here's Why Credit Suisse Sees Sharp Upside In This Travel Platform

Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group Inc GBTG with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $9. There is a secular trend among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to shift travel expenses from unmanaged channels into Travel Management Companies (TMCs). TMCs, the...
MARKETS
Cantaloupe Investor Alert

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Cantaloupe To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cantaloupe, Inc. ("Cantaloupe" or the "Company") CTLP.
BUSINESS
What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer. Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.
INDUSTRY
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Investors in Olo Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – OLO

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of Olo Inc. OLO Class A common stock between August 11, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until November 25, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Olo class action lawsuit. Captioned Pompano Beach Police and Firefighters' Retirement System v. Olo Inc., No. 22-cv-08228 (S.D.N.Y.), the Olo class action lawsuit charges Olo and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
Idaho Champion Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2022) - Idaho Champion ITKO GLDRF 1QB ("Idaho Champion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the first tranche of its recently announced private placement offering. As part of the closing of the first tranche, the Company issued 11,700,000 shares for gross proceeds of $585,000*.
BUSINESS
Looking At Lyft's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Lyft LYFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
4 Analysts Have This to Say About HashiCorp

HashiCorp HCP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, HashiCorp has an average price target of $40.75 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $38.00.
STOCKS
