Pharma-funded FDA gets drugs out faster, but some work only ‘marginally’ and most are pricey
An FDA review process created 30 years ago called accelerated approval allows pharmaceutical companies to license promising treatments without proving they are effective. It has become a common path to market.
Kiora Pharma is Starting Human Trials of a Novel Treatment That Could Restore Vision In Patients With Inherited Blindness
Kiora Pharmaceuticals Inc. KPRX, a pharmaceutical company specializing in treating eye diseases, is moving its drug candidate KIO-301 into a Phase 1b study in the third quarter of this year. The treatment could offer patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP), a rare and incurable disease that causes progressive blindness, the chance...
ROSEN, Leading Investor Counsel, Encourages Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - WBD, DISCA, DISCB, DISCK
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of investors who: (a) exchanged Discovery, Inc. ("Discovery") common stock DISCA DISCB DISCK for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ("Warner Bros.") common stock WBD pursuant to Discovery's February 4, 2022 Registration Statement on Form S-4 and Joint Proxy Statement/Prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2022; and/or (b) purchased shares of Warner Bros. common stock on the open market traceable to the Prospectus through the date of the filing of the complaint on September 23, 2022. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 22, 2022.
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Intel Unit Mobileye's Proposed IPO: What You Need To Know
Israeli autonomous vehicle technology company Mobileye Global, Inc. will soon tap the public market yet again, according to its S-1 filing with the SEC late Friday. What Happened: Mobileye said it will offer its Class A common stock in an initial public offering, or IPO, without mentioning the size and pricing of the offering, according to the preliminary prospectus filed on Form S-1.
Micron Technology Earnings Were 'Materially Worse' Than Expected: 6 Analysts Comment
Micron Technology Inc. MU released fiscal fourth-quarter results after the closing bell on Thursday. The Boise, Idaho-based company reported downbeat revenues of $6.64 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.45 per share, ahead of the consensus estimate. Here are the key takeaways, according to six analysts:. Morgan Stanley. “The outlook was...
Chinese EV Trio Reports September Deliveries: Nio Holds Up, XPeng Slips And Li Auto Sizzles After Anemic August
Nio, Inc. NIO, XPeng, Inc. XPEV and Li Auto, Inc. LI released September deliveries on Saturday, with the numbers suggesting mostly flattish performances in line with that of recent months. The Headline Numbers: Shanghai-based Nio said it delivered 10,878 vehicles in September, comprising 7,729 SUVs, and 3,149 sedans. The company...
After A Two-Year Decline, US Suicide Rates Rose In 2021: Who's At Highest Risk?
According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the suicide rate in the U.S. increased in 2021, following two years of decline. Close to 47,600 deaths were recorded as suicides in 2021. In 2018, the number of suicidal deaths in the U.S. was at an...
Jamf Analysts Find Apple As A Significant Competitive Advantage; Hail Its Growth Alongside Players Like Microsoft
Analysts attended the Jamf Holding Corp JAMF Nation User Conference "JNUC" 2022 in San Diego, California. Needham analyst Joshua Reilly reiterated a Buy and $35 price target. His highlights included robust industry demand, Apple Inc's AAPL OS updates supporting BYOD adoption, Jamf's win alongside Microsoft Corp MSFT versus legacy UEM vendors, and its next stage of product innovation likely centered around security offerings.
