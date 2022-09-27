Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith: We’ve got a bone to pick with you two. Sit down. Grab a biscuit and some tea. We need to talk about Sandro.Right off the bat, we all knew Sandro would be one of the season’s favorites. Along with darling Syabira and perfect Janusz, Sandro is the perfect Great British Baking Show contestant to really put a spell on viewers. He’s a gym bro. He’s hot. He’s funny. And, to top it all off, he’s a damn good baker.Now, to get on The Great British Baking Show, you’ve obviously got to be a great baker. But...

