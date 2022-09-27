Read full article on original website
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into St. Bernard Parish bayou
ARABI, La. (WGNO)— Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week. According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, three men have been charged with criminal...
Shooting in Prairieville leaves one man dead, APSO says
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Prairieville Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the shooting happened on Oak Meadow Street and the male victim has been taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.
Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. An unidentified victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Through an investigation, deputies determined Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect.
APSO identify man shot in car in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting incident on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. A man, now identified as David Washington Jr., 31, was found dead inside a vehicle....
Arrest made in Livingston shooting that injured young girl
SPRINGFIELD, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a shooting that injured an eight-year-old girl back in May. An unidentified suspect fired multiple shots into a vehicle on May 9 around 1:30 a.m. on Pardue Road. The child was sent to the hospital in stable condition.
‘She means everything to me’ Victim wants emotional support returned after Metairie car theft
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — A man is looking to be reunited with his dog after a carjacking in Metairie on Thursday (Sept. 29). The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering an award for anyone that can help bring the two back together. On the afternoon of Sept. 29, Kevin...
HUD dollars headed to Louisiana homeowners for Hurricanes Laura, Delta recovery
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The state of Louisiana signed a grant with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for a $600 million line of credit for hurricane recovery, according to the governor’s office. Funding is headed to homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
LSP invites families to free event Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police (LSP) will host a family-friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 1. The free family event will have demonstrations with patrol units, helicopters, the LSP Bomb Robot, a car seat safety check, health screenings, and more. Kids can participate in different activities, play games, and see the K-9 exhibit.
More deaths in Florida after Hurricane Ian, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida is continuing to rise, according to reports. Saturday morning, the Associated Press reported that there were 27 deaths after Hurricane Ian, some of them directly caused by the hurricane. The Florida Medical Examiners Commission...
Baton Rouge firefighter heads to Florida to help with recovery efforts
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana group is heading to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Louisiana State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force announced that the State Fire Marshal’s Incident Management Team consisting of ten people is going to Fort Myers Beach to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Louisiana National Guard heads to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) – After Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction throughout Florida, the Louisiana National Guard is now heading east to help with recovery efforts. “I’ve been seeing the pictures and videos on social media, and I can tell it’s devastating,” said Capt. Lakin Douglas with the Louisiana National Guard.
14 organizations across Louisiana chosen for volunteer disaster response investment
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A number of organizations in Louisiana is receiving a $100,000 investment for emergency preparedness. Fourteen volunteer organizations will be receiving Volunteer Activation Kits, which include equipment and supplies in the event of a state disaster, according to Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In times of...
GOHSEP sends aid to Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian tore through Florida leaving a trail of devastation in its wake. Now, Florida is reaching out to neighboring states for help. After major natural disasters, it’s common for states to seek out help from other states. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) Director Casey Tingle said after all the help Florida has given Louisiana, there was no hesitation.
Gonzales shelter heads to Florida, accepting donations to rescue pets
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are just beginning in Florida after Hurricane Ian. It’s not just humans that are in need of relief, but dogs, cats, and just about everything in between. The Rescue Alliance Animal Disaster Response Team is on its way to Florida for instances...
Fentanyl laced with animal tranquilizer leading to limb amputations
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — On the North Shore, high schoolers are dressed to the nines and ready to dance the night away for homecoming. As students are celebrating, health officials are warning their parents of a substance that continues to plague the parish. “All of the contaminates...
United Cajun Navy sends resources to Florida
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida Wednesday, dropping more than a foot of rain in some areas and bringing with it a life-threatening storm surge that destroyed roads and homes. The United Cajun Navy has divided its efforts both on the ground in hard-hit areas...
Louisiana state parks offering discount on reservations this fall
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering a special discount on overnight stays this fall. “As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks. From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.
Toxic plant can kill livestock, domestic animals
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The highly toxic perilla mint (Perilla Frutescens) is in full bloom across Louisiana, and researchers warn ranchers to protect their livestock from the plant, which could kill them if ingested. Perilla mint is native to east Asia, where its seeds are used in cooking,...
Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS).
Federal dollars pour into the state to address ‘suicide crisis’
BATON ROUGE, la. (BRPROUD) — A total of $400,000 in federal money is pouring into Institute for Women and Ethnic Studies to study Black mental health. Leaders have shined a light on what they call, a suicide crisis, as numbers continue to rise. “If the kids don’t feel the...
