Tell us about a favourite museum or gallery in Europe – you could win a holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
 4 days ago
The Museum de Fundatie, a museum for the visual arts in Zwolle, the Netherlands.

We would like to hear about your favourite museums and art galleries in Europe. Whether it is a world-renowned institution in Paris or Vienna or an underground gem in a smaller town, tell us about an art gallery or museum you love and why, for your chance to win a Sawday’s voucher.

Please do not include details of a UK gallery this time; we’ll save that for another time.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on Tuesday 4 October at 9am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

