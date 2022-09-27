ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suwannee County, FL

Suwannee County Schools to close Sept. 28-Sept. 30

Suwannee County Superintendent Ted Roesch announced that the Suwannee County School District will close September 28 through September 30.

According to a statement from the school system, this closure is “out of an abundance of caution and consideration for our employees, students and their families.”

There will be no after school activities or athletic events during the closure.

The district plans to resume regular operations Monday, Oct. 3.

“While working with local emergency management, we have increased optimism that our impact, as of the time of this notice, will not be as severe as believed only 24 hours ago. However, given the unpredictable nature of these types of weather systems, we believe the most responsible action is to close for these dates, understanding the 24 hours from now, conditions and the path of Hurricane Ian could possibly change,” the district said.

