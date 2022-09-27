Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley Reveals Who His "Best Friend" Has Been On The Lakers
According to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Patrick Beverley said that his "best friend" on the Los Angeles Lakers has been Russell Westbrook.
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo
The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers
Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3
The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
New big man Isaiah Hartenstein ready to add different dimension for Knicks
It wasn’t a decision. It was more like a no-brainer. During Isaiah Hartenstein’s foray into free agency, the Knicks quickly emerged as his preferred destination, once he spoke to coach Tom Thibodeau and the front office. “I think it was a spot where I felt wanted,” the 7-footer...
4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day
On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player They Waived
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed RaiQuan Gray, who they recently waived. He played his college basketball for the Florida State Men's Basketball Team.
3 hottest burning questions facing Timberwolves entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering the 2022-23 season full of expectations. After a solid regular season that led to the team’s first playoff berth since 2018, Minnesota came up short against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, falling 4-2 after blowing multiple double-digit leads. Despite...
Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan
The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
1 Wizards player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Washington Wizards are in a bit of an odd spot entering the 2022-23 season. They want to compete with Bradley Beal leading the way, but they simply don’t have enough talent around him to make any noise in a loaded Eastern Conference. Even then, that didn’t stop them from giving Beal a supermax extension this offseason in their quest to build a winner around him.
Why Ashley Nicole Moss believes the Knicks will do well this season
One of the NBA‘s top teams is hoping to bounce back for the 2022-2023 season. One year after making the playoffs, the New York Knicks finished with a disappointing 37-45 record. After hosting a panel on the future of women in sports at the Revolt Summit, Knicks reporter Ashley Nicole Moss explained to rolling out why New York is primed to bounce back this season.
Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"
Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
Tom Thibodeau already angering Knicks fans with 1 planned lineup move
It did not take long for Tom Thibodeau to stir up a new round of ire from New York Knicks fans. Speaking with the media at training camp on Tuesday, the Knicks coach Thibodeau revealed his plans for the starting 2 guard spot next season. Noting that the team needs shooting, Thibodeau said that veteran Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start.
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans
Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies
The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
