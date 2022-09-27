ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo

The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FastBreak on FanNation

4x NBA All-Star And 2x NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent On Media Day

On Sept. 26, teams around the NBA held media day, but Rajon Rondo still remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career for the Boston Celtics, and he has also played for the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Bradley Beal
Yardbarker

Tom Thibodeau Reveals Knicks Power Forward Plan

The New York Knicks are tipping off training camp and two of the team's most-tenured players are facing an interesting season ahead. Julius Randle and Obi Toppin have manned the power forward position for the Knicks together for two seasons now, and the pair hasn't exactly been the best fit together on the court. However, coach Tom Thibodeau hopes that can change this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start/Sit Advice: Riskiest & Safest Players (2022)

One of the oldest sayings in fantasy football is “start your studs,” meaning play your best players regardless of the matchup or their recent struggles. Star players will have a poor fantasy performance a few times during the season. However, their combination of floor and upside make them the best starting option, regardless of what is on your bench.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Basketball#Nba Playoffs#Nba Draft#Nba Championship#Nba Finals
ClutchPoints

1 Wizards player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The Washington Wizards are in a bit of an odd spot entering the 2022-23 season. They want to compete with Bradley Beal leading the way, but they simply don’t have enough talent around him to make any noise in a loaded Eastern Conference. Even then, that didn’t stop them from giving Beal a supermax extension this offseason in their quest to build a winner around him.
WASHINGTON, DC
rolling out

Why Ashley Nicole Moss believes the Knicks will do well this season

One of the NBA‘s top teams is hoping to bounce back for the 2022-2023 season. One year after making the playoffs, the New York Knicks finished with a disappointing 37-45 record. After hosting a panel on the future of women in sports at the Revolt Summit, Knicks reporter Ashley Nicole Moss explained to rolling out why New York is primed to bounce back this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Doesn't Trust Kyrie Irving After Irving's Behaviour At Brooklyn Nets Media Day: "How Can You Trust Him When He Has A Problem With Holding Himself Accountable?"

Kyrie Irving is going to have a hard time winning over many of his detractors this season after his actions over the course of last season. Irving refused to get vaccinated, which led to him not being allowed to play games at home, and the Nets chose to not use him in away games until the team was depleted with injuries later in the season.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (9/27) PREMIUM

It’s a massive main DFS slate after last night’s tiny one. There are a dozen games on the main slate at DraftKings and FanDuel. Further, it has a standard 7:05 pm ET start time at both DFS outlets. Tuesday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. Tonight's DFS main slate is flush...
MLB
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans Pelicans

Although Zion Williamson did not play in any games last season, the New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) still qualified for the NBA Playoffs after defeating the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers in the two play-in games. Trading for CJ McCollum during the middle of the season assured the fans that the Pels were not tanking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Josh Hader blows save Tuesday on passed ball vs. Dodgers

Hader allowed a hit and a walk, along with an unearned run. With two on and two outs, Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro allowed a passed ball, allowing the tying run to score in the bottom of the 9th. It wasn't Hader's finest outing, but it's also hard to completely put this on him. He has pitched much better the last few weeks and should be reliable over the last week of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy