ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Key West Shelter Opens At Noon; People To Be In Safe Structure By 2:00p

By Erica Rodriguez
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48w2ro_0iC53H9s00

With bad weather, storm surge and king tides expected to continue it the Florida Keys, a general population shelter opens at noon at Key West High School. Registered pets are allowed.

Monroe County Emergency Management is telling everyone to be in their safe structures by 2:00 p.m.

Key West Transit has suspended all bus services until further notice.

All commercial flights today at Key West International airport have been canceled.

Monroe County schools will be closed tomorrow as well.

With up to six inches of rain expected, and isolated areas of nearly eight inches, a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday night.

A tornado watch is also in effect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Government
Monroe County, FL
Government
City
Key West, FL
County
Monroe County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Tornado Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy