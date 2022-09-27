Key West Shelter Opens At Noon; People To Be In Safe Structure By 2:00p

With bad weather, storm surge and king tides expected to continue it the Florida Keys, a general population shelter opens at noon at Key West High School. Registered pets are allowed.

Monroe County Emergency Management is telling everyone to be in their safe structures by 2:00 p.m.

Key West Transit has suspended all bus services until further notice.

All commercial flights today at Key West International airport have been canceled.

Monroe County schools will be closed tomorrow as well.

With up to six inches of rain expected, and isolated areas of nearly eight inches, a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday night.

A tornado watch is also in effect.