Jacksonville, AL

Stunt and Tumble Clinic at Jacksonville State University

 4 days ago

September 27, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville State University Cheerleading is all smiles because they are about to start the first stunt and tumble clinic of the year! This clinic will be held on Sunday, October 2nd from 2:00 – 4:30 pm. The cost is $50 (cash only) and will be for grades 7th and above! Raise your hand and let them know if you will be there!

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Jacksonville State University Crime Stats – September 2022

JACKSONVILLE, AL – Jacksonville State University releases their crime statistics per the requirements of the U. S. Department of Education and The Jeanne Clery Act. The information included is public information. Date/Time Reported Date/Time Occurred Nature (Classification) Case Number (Case Disposition) General Location On/Off JSU 09/28/2022 21:36 09/28/2022 21:15 09/28/2022 23:02 Arrest-Possession of Marijuana 092200080-1 […]
JACKSONVILLE, AL
High School Football PRO

Hazel Green, October 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gadsden City High School football team will have a game with Hazel Green High School on September 30, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
GADSDEN, AL
Jacksonville State University Family Fun Day

Jacksonville, AL – Before the Gamecocks take on the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday, Oct. 1, students are encouraged to bring their families to Dillon Field for Family Day. ​Start your morning at 9:00 am at Donuts with the Deans, where coffee, conversation and donuts will be on the menu. ​Next, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, enjoy food, games and giveaways at the SGA Tailgate. Both pre-game events are free, but please RSVP if possible for catering. The football game will kick off at 1 p.m. Tickets are free to JSU students with ID and children ages 5 and younger. Other guests may purchase tickets online in advance for $12.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Open Mic Night at The Peerless Saloon & Grille in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, October 6th and every 1st and 3rd Thursday the Peerless Saloon & Grille hosts an open mic night. Established in 1899 by Robert E. Garner, The Peerless Saloon is Alabama’s oldest operating bar. Come out and showcase your skills or just enjoy the entertainment at a great local restaurant.
ANNISTON, AL
Final Tuneups For Calhoun County Football

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County teams play final regular-season matches before this weekend’s Calhoun County Tournament THURSDAY’S MATCHES Donoho 3, Woodland 1 (25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16) Pleasant Valley 3, Glencoe 1 (26-24, 24-26, 25-16, 25-14) Jacksonville at White Plains Fort Payne 3, Oxford 1 (25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-16) Faith Christian 3, Wadley 0 (25-23, 25-19, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Jacksonville State University to Host Two Study Workshops

Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, September 27th from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm join JSU Student Success if you are looking for ways to perform better on tests? This workshop focuses on various strategies and approaches to different test formats. Students attending this program will learn skills for test preparation, improving memory and test-taking strategies. This workshop can be tailored to focus on preparing for midterms and finals.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

Class 4A No. 4 Anniston knocks off No. 2 Handley in battle of unbeatens

In the 32-7 home victory Friday night, Anniston’s defense was mean as a stepped-on snake, lightning fast from sideline to sideline and as unrelenting as time. Bulldog coach Rico White called it the most dominant performance he’d seen from one of his Anniston teams in his four previous seasons, all of which qualified for the postseason.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Experts explain why no charges are pressed against the Hewitt-Trussville High School student accused of having a ‘death notebook’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about what was inside a “death notebook” found at Hewitt-Trussville High School. In a letter to parents, the Vice President of the Trussville Board of Education said that the “death notebook” contained ways the 37 students listed would die, including death by ants or an AK-47. The student who is accused of having the book is now in alternative school, but Alabama law doesn’t allow police to press any criminal charges.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Sherry Blanton Presents : Why Did I Die?

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, October 4th at the Anniston Public Library Sherry Blanton will present Why Did I Die? Every gardener loses a plant at some time… Sometimes the reason is obvious; sometimes it is not. Learn the causes as to why plants die or do not do well and some tips to keep them healthy. (3 Rewards Points) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Need Money? Learn to Sell on Ebay! Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, October 5th the Anniston Public Library will host Need Money? Learn to Sell on Ebay! at 2:00 pm. Join them in the Ayers Room as they learn all things e-bay! Learn how to list items for sale, generate a profit and get rid of unwanted treasures that may be lying around your house. (3 Rewards) The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Girlfriend Gala 2022

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, October 6th and 6pm the Girlfriend Gala – Altrusa Club of Anniston, Alabama Foundation will hold this event at the Anniston City Meeting Center. Tablescaping event with food, fun, music, dancing, silent auction, door prizes, grand prize and more… All to benefit local programs conducted by worthy non-profit organizations.
ANNISTON, AL
Weaver Golf Team Golf Tournament

Weaver, AL – On October 8th art the Pine Hill County Club the Weaver Golf Team will hold a golf tournament. Registration will begin at 11:00 am and shotgun at 1:00 pm. 3 Man scramble at $60 a person or $180 per team. These prices include lunch, range, golf, and mulligan package. To register contact Justin Brown at 256-405-5090 or Pine Hill Golf Club.
WEAVER, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Student To Drive In Talladega Race

On Saturday, a former Alabama student will compete in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. Lawless Alan, a business major at Alabama, has been competing with Niece Motorsports full-time in the No. 45 truck during the 2022 season. A California native, Alan started attending the University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
apr.org

World’s Longest Yard Sale blows through Alabama

A tradition 19 years in the making blew through Alabama this summer. This nearly two-decades-old custom brings sellers and buyers together across more than 180 miles in the World’s Longest Yard Sale. You can find a lot of treasure in yard sales. Whether that’s vinyl records, handmade crafts or...
ALABAMA STATE
