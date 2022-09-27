Stunt and Tumble Clinic at Jacksonville State University

Calhoun Journal

September 27, 2022

Local Events

Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville State University Cheerleading is all smiles because they are about to start the first stunt and tumble clinic of the year! This clinic will be held on Sunday, October 2nd from 2:00 – 4:30 pm. The cost is $50 (cash only) and will be for grades 7th and above! Raise your hand and let them know if you will be there!

