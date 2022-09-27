ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Leaking natural-gas from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is erupting like geysers in the Baltic Sea, Danish military video shows

By Kate Duffy
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMFJ1_0iC53CkF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XHm73_0iC53CkF00
Leaking natural-gas above the damaged Nord Stream 2 pipeline system.

Danish Defense Command

  • Leaking natural-gas from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines is erupting like geysers in the Baltic Sea.
  • A video from the Danish military shows the spread of the disturbances on the sea surface.
  • European officials said Tuesday they believe the leaks were caused by sabotage.

Natural-gas is erupting like geysers on the surface of the Baltic Sea above the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, images from the Danish military show.

Danish Defence on Tuesday released a video taken from a helicopter showing the extent of the disturbances caused by the leaking pipelines, which European officials believe have been sabotaged.

The largest disturbance on the surface is spread across more than 1,000 metres, while the smallest is about 200 metres, Danish Defence said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Du1Rk_0iC53CkF00

Danish Defence Command

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Steam 2 systems were designed to transport natural-gas from Russia to Europe. Each system comprises two pipelines, giving four in total. Danish and Swedish officials have said that three of the four pipelines are leaking.

The pipelines were intended to be the main artery of natural-gas flow from Russia to Europe, but supply has been all but shut off since Russia invaded Ukraine. The damage to Nord Stream is a further blow to Europe as it grapples with an energy crisis.

The leaks are northeast of the Danish island of Bornholm.

An explosion measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale was detected in the area at 7:04 p.m. local time Monday, Björn Lund, a seismologist at Sweden's Uppsala University, told Expressen, a Swedish newspaper .

The leaks are at a depth of between 70m and 80m, the Swedish Maritime Administration said, per Expressen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbrRf_0iC53CkF00

Danish Defence Command

Nord Stream AG, the operator of the pipelines, said Tuesday: "The destruction that happened within one day at three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline system is unprecedented."

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday the situation was "extraordinary" and it was "difficult to imagine" the damage was accidental. German media earlier reported government sources as saying they suspected Nord Stream had been sabotaged . Meanwhile, the Kremlin has said it couldn't rule out sabotage, per Reuters .

Sea and air exclusion zones have been set up around the area of the leaks, Danish Defence said . An Absalon-class frigate and a pollution control vessel had been sent to the area for monitoring purposes and to ward off other ships, it added.

Read the original article on
Business Insider

Comments / 7

WeThePeople
4d ago

They were all told not to rely on Russia, and the UN laughed. I'll bet they're not laughing now.

Reply
3
Related
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to the 25 Largest U.S. Cities

A few months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as other countries began imposing major sanctions on the superpower, Russian state TV began broadcasting simulations of nuclear attacks on Great Britain. The goal of those broadcasts was likely to serve as a reminder to Russia’s enemies the utter destruction its nuclear arsenal is capable of […]
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mette Frederiksen
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltic Sea#Pipelines#Energy Crisis#Business Industry#Linus Business#Nord Stream 2#European#Danish Defence Command#Nord Steam#Swedish
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
WORLD
The Independent

Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline – and lists possible Russian ‘retaliations’

A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response. “Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? OK, we’ve entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world,” said the Fox News anchor.While the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Sweden
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia's Nuclear 'Satan 2' Missile Compared to U.S. Minuteman

Russia's "Satan 2" intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is said by its manufacturer to be unparalleled worldwide, though experts believe the threat of its use might exceed the power of the weapon. Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stern warning to the West this week, implying he would use his weapons...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russia Threatens U.S. and Lays Down 'Red Line'

Russia has issued its newest warning to the U.S. against sending longer-range missiles to Ukraine, saying that providing such weapons would cross its "red line." Speaking at a briefing Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatened that the U.S. could face consequences if it does not heed the warning, according to Russian state-owned news agency Ria Novosti.
MILITARY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

80K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy