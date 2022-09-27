ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Road Closure in Cherry Hill

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be installing a new gas main for the Victory at Woodcrest Station apartment complex on Woodcrest Road in Cherry Hill on Monday Oct. 3, Tuesday Oct. 4 and Wednesday Oct. 5. There will be a full road closure of Woodcrest Road between Burnt Mill and Essex roads. This closure will reroute PATCO commuters and anyone trying to access Rt 295 from the Cherry Hill side of Woodcrest Road.
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Body of missing N.J. man with dementia located, cops say

Police have recovered the body of a man reported missing Tuesday night in South Jersey. Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House, was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. after a vehicle he was traveling in stopped on Route 55 southbound in Vineland, according to State Police. Osmundsen was...
VINELAND, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddonfield, NJ
City
Laurel Springs, NJ
City
Mount Ephraim, NJ
City
Gibbsboro, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Government
County
Camden County, NJ
City
Berlin Township, NJ
City
Merchantville, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Health
City
Pennsauken Township, NJ
City
Collingswood, NJ
City
Haddon Township, NJ
City
Barrington, NJ
City
Chesilhurst, NJ
City
Lindenwold, NJ
City
Somerdale, NJ
camdencounty.com

Statement from Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. Regarding Emergency Preparedness

(Gloucester Township, NJ) The statement below is by Commissioner Jonathan Young Sr. on behalf of the Board regarding emergency preparedness following the devastation of Hurricane Ian. “As National Preparedness Month comes to an end, and the devastation of Hurricane Ian becomes more apparent with each passing moment, now is a...
CAMDEN, NJ
94.5 PST

People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing

TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Camden

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G will be repairing a gas main on Federal Street in Camden and Pennsauken on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30. There will be a lane shift on Federal Street at the intersection with North 39th Street. “Motorists should consider taking an alternate route to...
CAMDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Audubon#The Health Hub
camdencounty.com

Third Probable Case of West Nile Virus Detected in Camden County

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Health Department has detected the third probable case of West Nile Virus in a Gloucester Township resident. On Sept. 26, laboratory test results were positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) and have been reported to the Department of Health and Human Services. Based on those test results an investigation has been initiated by the department.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Jersey 101.5

Missing NJ man with dementia found dead, cops say

The body of a man with dementia who had wandered off from a vehicle along a state highway has been found dead, according to officials. New Jersey State Police on Friday confirmed that the body of Roy Osmundsen, 54, was located. NJSP had released an alert on Thursday about Osmundsen's disappearance.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Specialty doughnut shop opening new N.J. locations

Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, is expanding in New Jersey. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill. Eleven more Mochinut spots are slated to open in the Garden State soon, according to the company’s...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

2 Critical in Northeast Philly Double Shooting: Police

Two men were critically injured in a double shooting in Northeast Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 1:55 a.m., Philadelphia police officers responded to the area of Castor Avenue and Lansing Street in Rhawnhurst for a report of gunshots, authorities said. Medics from the Philadelphia Fire Department performed CPR...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Cherry Hill Sun

The Cherry Hill Sun

Cherry Hill, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Cherry Hill, NJ.

 https://cherryhillsun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy