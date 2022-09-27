Read full article on original website
Maine Game Warden Service Holding Information Session in Ashland, Maine
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is coming to Ashland to hold an information session on how to become a Maine Game Warden. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You are encouraged to register in advance for all the details about their visit.
1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine
More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
Final ‘Ghost Tour’ of the Season At Fort Knox This Weekend
Fort Knox will be closing for the season at the end of October. One more Ghost Tour is on the schedule this season. UPDATE: Tickets for the event has sold-out. It's been an exciting season of ghost hunts at Fort Knox in Prospect. Paranormal enthusiasts have flocked to the haunted fort in search of evidence from beyond. The tours have exploded in demand after the fort's hauntings were featured on the paranormal investigation show, Destination Fear. The episode aired back in August 2021 and is currently streaming on Discovery +.
YouTube Star Coming to Open House Event at NMCC in Presque Isle, Maine
As part of the Open House celebration at NMCC, YouTube creator, Scott Wadsworth, will do a presentation on October 14 with a focus on “the importance of skilled trades and developing grit.”. The event is open to the community and students who are interested in attending the school. The...
Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy
Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy. Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.
Scam Alert: East Millinocket Police Warn of Scam in Medway, Maine
The East Millinocket Police Department has issued an advisory about a scam in the local area. According to a post on their Facebook page, a business that claims to exist on Grindstone Road in Medway, Maine does not exist and is a scam. The fake company goes by the name Vambutas Farm Equipment.
Island Falls, Maine Home has Open Space and Beautiful Waterfront Views
What an amazing home in Island Falls, Maine. Everything draws you in from the design, architecture and location. The 5,200 Sq. Ft. house is located at 169 Bowers Rd, Island Falls, Maine. It has four beds and two baths. It sits on a private 1.23 acres of waterfront land. The listing price is $1,800,000 with MLS#1537984.
Caribou Fire & Ambulance Remind Motorists not to Drive over Hoses, Caribou Maine
The Caribou Fire & Ambulance Department responded to a structure fire Saturday evening at 515 Main Street in Caribou, Maine. When crews arrived on scene, the kitchen fire had been put out by two people using fire extinguishers. First responders checked out the two individuals at the location for smoke...
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18
Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
El Faro Salute Dedication in Rockland to Honor the 33 Crew Members Lost at Sea Including Four Mainers
A beautiful sculpture to honor those lost in one of the worst maritime tragedies in modern history. If you aren't familiar, the El Faro was a cargo ship leaving Florida for Puerto Rico loaded with cars and containers in 2015. But hurricane Joaquin changed that forever. Through the misguidance of the Captain using weather reports that weren't updated, El Faro was directly in the path of the hurricane. In fact, in the NTSB report, they had satellite imagery of El Faro near the eye of the storm.
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine
A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
Dunkin’ On Main St In Presque Isle Temporarily Closes For Remodel
Just as pumpkin spice season has begun your morning routine will have to change for the next couple of weeks. You might have opened up the app this morning and seen something similar to this. It's only temporary. The Dunkin' location at 283 Main St in Presque Isle is temporarily...
State Police Investigate Possible Break-in at Limestone Public Library
Maine State Police responded to what they called a “suspicious incident” on Sunday at the Robert A. Frost Memorial Library in Limestone. A woman who cleans the library at 42 Main Street called to report she believed someone had broken into the building. The woman said she noticed that the door handle was in the open position, according to a report from Lt. Brian Harris of Troop F.
$4.5 Million Grant to Fund New Research Hangar at Presque Isle Airport
The U.S. Commerce Department is awarding a $4.5 million grant to the city of Presque Isle for construction of a new research hangar at the Presque Isle International Airport, along with an access road and parking lot. This project is anticipated to help create or retain 140 jobs through the...
Van Buren District School Offering Dental and Eye Exams for Students
The Van Buren District School said in a Facebook post that they will be offering dental and ophthalmology services to all of the students. The school has partnered with Fish River Rural Health to provide the care in the school setting. Kelly Davis, Director of Guidance at the school, posted the news on the Van Buren District School’s Facebook page.
Caribou Man in Custody for Burglary & Theft Charges, Caribou, Maine
UPDATE 09/28/22 at 12:45: Dodd has been taken into custody by Caribou officers and is currently being held at Caribou PD. Thank you to the citizens of Caribou for assisting us today. We're all in this together. ORIGINAL STORY:. Caribou Police Looking for 28-Year-Old Caribou Man. The Caribou Police Department...
Guilty Plea for Importing Meth from Canada into the U.S. in Aroostook County, Maine
Guilty Plea for Importing Meth from Canada into the U.S. A 23-year-old Calais man pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 to importing meth into the United States in Aroostook County, Maine. The guilty plea was made in U.S. District Court in Bangor, said U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee. According to...
Arrest for OUI, Resisting Arrest & Eluding Police, Millinocket, Maine
A 40-year-old Millinocket man faces multiple charges including OUI, resisting arrest and eluding police on his ATV. The incident started on Monday, September 19 around 4 p.m. at a convenience on Central Street in Millinocket, Maine when Derrick Sirois was in the parking lot and flipped his ATV. He then got into an altercation with another person there.
Suspect Tried to Flee and Crashed into Two Police Cruisers in Lakeville, N.B.
A truck stolen in Lakeville, New Brunswick on the morning of September 22 was recovered within just 30 minutes by the Codiac Regional RCMP. A 31 year old suspect, Jean-Claude Mason from Notre Dame, was arrested for the theft at approximately 10:30 a.m. after the report of the incident at 10:00 a.m.
