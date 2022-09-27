ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

1940 Historical Photos of Potato Harvest in Aroostook County, Maine

More than three-quarters of a century ago, the potato harvest in Aroostook County involved just about everybody who could lift a basket or roll a barrel. The rolling potato fields of northern Maine were bustling with tractors and trucks, horses and wagons, experienced farm hands and hordes of school children, to make sure farmers got their crops in before the heavy frost (or snow) settled in mid-October.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Final ‘Ghost Tour’ of the Season At Fort Knox This Weekend

Fort Knox will be closing for the season at the end of October. One more Ghost Tour is on the schedule this season. UPDATE: Tickets for the event has sold-out. It's been an exciting season of ghost hunts at Fort Knox in Prospect. Paranormal enthusiasts have flocked to the haunted fort in search of evidence from beyond. The tours have exploded in demand after the fort's hauntings were featured on the paranormal investigation show, Destination Fear. The episode aired back in August 2021 and is currently streaming on Discovery +.
PROSPECT, ME
Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy

Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy. Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Two People Arrested; Drugs Seized after Traffic Stop in Stetson, Maine

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people from Maine on Tuesday after fentanyl and meth were found in the vehicle following a traffic stop in Stetson. Three people, one man and two women, were in the car when it was pulled over on September 27 after the “vehicle was accelerating rapidly and appeared to be trying to evade” law enforcement.
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18

Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited. On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.
MAINE STATE
El Faro Salute Dedication in Rockland to Honor the 33 Crew Members Lost at Sea Including Four Mainers

A beautiful sculpture to honor those lost in one of the worst maritime tragedies in modern history. If you aren't familiar, the El Faro was a cargo ship leaving Florida for Puerto Rico loaded with cars and containers in 2015. But hurricane Joaquin changed that forever. Through the misguidance of the Captain using weather reports that weren't updated, El Faro was directly in the path of the hurricane. In fact, in the NTSB report, they had satellite imagery of El Faro near the eye of the storm.
ROCKLAND, ME
Man Strips During Police Pursuit in Woods in Greenbush, Maine

A man who stripped down to his underwear as police tracked him in the woods near the Penobscot River in Greenbush remains at large, according to a report by the Maine State Police. On Sunday, September 18th, Penobscot County Sheriff’s deputies were involved in the pursuit of a motorcycle on...
GREENBUSH, ME
State Police Investigate Possible Break-in at Limestone Public Library

Maine State Police responded to what they called a “suspicious incident” on Sunday at the Robert A. Frost Memorial Library in Limestone. A woman who cleans the library at 42 Main Street called to report she believed someone had broken into the building. The woman said she noticed that the door handle was in the open position, according to a report from Lt. Brian Harris of Troop F.
LIMESTONE, ME
Van Buren District School Offering Dental and Eye Exams for Students

The Van Buren District School said in a Facebook post that they will be offering dental and ophthalmology services to all of the students. The school has partnered with Fish River Rural Health to provide the care in the school setting. Kelly Davis, Director of Guidance at the school, posted the news on the Van Buren District School’s Facebook page.
VAN BUREN, ME
Caribou Man in Custody for Burglary & Theft Charges, Caribou, Maine

UPDATE 09/28/22 at 12:45: Dodd has been taken into custody by Caribou officers and is currently being held at Caribou PD. Thank you to the citizens of Caribou for assisting us today. We're all in this together. ORIGINAL STORY:. Caribou Police Looking for 28-Year-Old Caribou Man. The Caribou Police Department...
CARIBOU, ME
Arrest for OUI, Resisting Arrest & Eluding Police, Millinocket, Maine

A 40-year-old Millinocket man faces multiple charges including OUI, resisting arrest and eluding police on his ATV. The incident started on Monday, September 19 around 4 p.m. at a convenience on Central Street in Millinocket, Maine when Derrick Sirois was in the parking lot and flipped his ATV. He then got into an altercation with another person there.
MILLINOCKET, ME
Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

