Computer Science

Why Continuous Improvement Of Cybersecurity In Business Is Essential

Modern-day businesses rely heavily on technology. Technology has transformed how industries operate, allowing them to implement practices that have improved efficiency and saved time. Installing and investing in new technology can help companies progress and get one step closer to their targets. To keep them safe, they invest in cybersecurity to allow them to grow their company safely.
Hackers Use Telegram, Signal, Dark Web to Help Iranian Protesters

Protesters against the Iran regime are getting a boost to aid their efforts from hacking groups who are using Telegram, Signal and the dark web to get around government restrictions. “Key activities are data leaking and selling, including officials’ phone numbers and emails, and maps of sensitive locations. CPR sees...
5 Working Ways To Improve Cyber Security Awareness Across Organizations

As our reliance on technology increases, so does our vulnerability to cyber-attacks. Despite this, many people are still unaware of the precautions they should take to protect themselves online. By raising awareness of cyber security risks and teaching people how to defend themselves, we can help make the internet a safer place for everyone.
GaN, SiC and Smart Monitoring

Here’s a RoundUp of this week’s must read articles – we’ll delve into the latest developments on GaN SiC, smart monitoring technology, and much more!. Also, check News Archives – Power Electronics News and Technical Articles Archives – Power Electronics News for the complete list of news and articles from our website.
What are the benefits of developing crypto exchange from scratch?

A cryptocurrency exchange website is an online platform that allows the user to trade cryptocurrencies. These online platforms work with higher transaction speed and charge lower fees to attract both small and more significant trades. The business person can a develops crypto exchange platform that can generate huge revenue in this crypto exchange business within a short period. Due to these beneficial factors, business people show an interest in developing their own crypto exchange platform. But, before starting the crypto exchange business, you need to be aware of its development methods.
Providing new pathways for neuroscience research and education | MIT News

Payton Dupuis’s interest in biology research began where it does for many future scientists — witnessing a relative struggling with an incurable medical condition. For Dupuis, that family member was her uncle, who suffered from complications from diabetes. Dupuis, a senior at Montana State University, says that diabetes is prominent on the Flathead Reservation in Montana, where she grew up, and witnessing the impacts of the disease inspired her to pursue a career in scientific research. Since then, that passion has taken Dupuis around the country to participate in various summer research programs in the biomedical sciences.
Heath Zenith S SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet…

Heath Zenith SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Motion Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Motion Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet Range, LED Indicates Motion Sensed (Day or Night), 500W, Bronze. From the Manufacturer. The SL-5407-BZ replacement motion sensor detects motion in a 180-Degree arc up to 70-Feet. Detection Range: Adjustable up to 70 ft. (21m),...
Two New 0-Day Flaws in Exchange Server – Krebs on Security

Microsoft Corp. is investigating reports that attackers are exploiting two previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server, a technology many organizations rely on to send and receive email. Microsoft says it is expediting work on software patches to plug the security holes. In the meantime, it is urging a subset of Exchange customers to enable a setting that could help mitigate ongoing attacks.
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
Linux running slowly? This one simple tweak could fix it for you

Researchers have discovered a remarkably easy way to make your Linux machines run faster. Many Linux devices have been plagued by Windows-centric hardware management since 2002, but this could be about to change. Sophisticated interfaces between a machine’s operating system and its hardware, such as the chips that have been slowing down your Linux machine, have long been required in order to ensure that processors with billions of transistors maintain efficiency.
Low-code could replace “traditional” coding within months

The rise of low-code could soon see it topple more “traditional” forms of operations, new research has claimed. Mendix’s 2022 State of Low-Code found a rise in low-code adoption from 77% in 2021 to 94% this year, with four in 10 businesses now using low-code for mission-critical solutions in their business operations.
Taro Is Here! Lightning Labs Releases The Code’s Alpha Version

The controversial Taro protocol is ready for testing. The initial version of the code is available on GitHub, and it enables “developers to mint, send, and receive assets on the bitcoin blockchain.” Notice that the company isn’t talking about the Lightning Network yet. In a blog post announcing the Taro launch, Lightning Labs promised, “once the on-chain functionality is complete, we’ll work towards integrating the Taro protocol into lnd, bringing Taro assets to the Lightning Network.”
Microsoft Brings Back Task Manager to Windows Taskbar in Latest Build

Microsoft has finally brought back the Task Manager to where it rightfully belongs on the Windows taskbar. Windows users who subscribe to the Dev Channel of Windows Insider will have access to a patch updating their Windows 11 to Preview Build 25211, which allows them to summon the Task Manager back to the Taskbar by a simple right-click, The Verge reported.
First Hand analysis: a good open source demo for hand-based interactions

I finally managed (with some delay) to find the time to try First Hand, Meta’s opensource demo of the Interaction SDK , which shows how to properly develop hand-tracked applications. I’ve tested it for you, and I want to tell you my opinions about it, both as a user and as a developer.
The time to harvest for us VR people is now

A few weeks ago, I was discussing with a colleague of mine that I hadn’t seen for months, and while we were updating ourselves about each other’s lives, we started talking about our VR careers. We both are in a better situation than a few years ago, so at a certain point, he told me a sentence that made me think: “I’m finally now harvesting the fruits of the plants I sowed in the past years”. This sentence remained in my head after the call, and from time to time I kept thinking about it. I have to say that also from my personal experience, it is true: now it’s the time to harvest for us VR people.
SolarMarker Attack Leverages Weak WordPress Sites, Fake Chrome Browser Updates

Researchers have discovered the cyberattack group behind the SolarMarker malware targeting a global tax consulting organization with a presence in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe, which is using fake Chrome browser updates as part of watering hole attacks. It’s a new approach for the group, replacing its previous...
Waterfront Invigoration — Hong Kong Property Outlook 2022

Hong Kong’s waterfront living will witness an injection of exciting activities of art and retail activities despite the pandemic. With the fifth outbreak of the pandemic, the Hong Kong residential market activity undoubtedly slowed down abruptly in primary and secondary residential markets. In the month of January 2022, around 4,275 units transacted for a sum of HK$43.4 billion (approx. US$5.54 billion), dropping 16.9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in the primary market and 10.5 per cent MoM in the secondary market. Notably, primary sales slipped 28.6 per cent MoM to 1,081 units because of a limited number of newly launched projects before the busy Chinese New Year.
