Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Rod Wave announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During his upcoming Beautiful Mind Tour, Rod Wave will be making a stop in Columbus to perform at Nationwide Arena. Wave will be performing at Nationwide Arena on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets for the show can be purchased online through Ticketmaster on Oct. 7. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham to perform at Schottenstein Center in December

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ventriloquist and stand-up comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his "Still Not Canceled" Tour to Columbus. After a long pandemic pause, Dunham and his characters are finally back on the road. They will take the stage at the Schottenstein Center on Friday, December 30. Tickets go...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Muse announces tour stop in Columbus with special guest Evanescence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Muse has announced their North American tour dates and locations for the Will Of The People world tour, with a stop in Columbus. The multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena on March 7, 2023. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Entertainment
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
myfox28columbus.com

What to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Whether you're looking for an outdoor activity this weekend or indoor activity, we've got you covered!. Check out this list of events and festivals happening in Central Ohio this weekend. September 30. Jurrasic World Live at the Schottenstein Center: Jurassic World Live Tour, an exhilarating...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fashion Week Columbus kicks off launch party Friday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion Week Columbus kicks off Friday!. The launch party sold out in less than 24 hours, however, there is still time to take in all the fashion and couture starting the week of October 9. Organizers said this is the 13th year of showcasing amazing...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Celebrating 100 years of Ohio Stadium: The facelifts of The Shoe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Stadium has received several facelifts during its 100-year history, and the people who probably notice the changes the most are the stadium Redcoats. They're the front-line ambassadors to anyone entering The Shoe. "We help people if they need information, where to go, help them...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Frozen's Indina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel talk new book 'Loud Mouse'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Frozen's Indina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel team up on a new children's book. The pair join Good Day Columbus to discuss "Loud Mouse," their new illustrated children's book. The lyrical picture book is about a little mouse who learns about finding her BIG voice,...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus doctor discusses ways to slow down the aging process

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No matter how healthy you are, and what creams you use you can't avoid getting old. Senior Select Center Dr. Stephen Mills shares his tips to slow down the aging process with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Kurt Ludlow.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State dedicates National Panhellenic Council Plaza

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State University dedicated a new National Panhellenic Council Plaza on the south oval outside the Hale Black Cultural Arts Center Saturday. Plenty of people were on campus for the dedication. The plaza recognizes the contributions and impact of these organizations, often called the Devine...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

New movies out including 'Hocus Pocus 2,' 'Smile,' and 'Blonde'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The long waited sequel to the Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" debuts on Disney+ on September 30. Other new movies include 'Smile' and 'Blonde.'. George Wolf of Maddwolf join Good Day Columbus with the movies to see (or skip) this weekend. Hocus Pocus 2 (PG, Disney+)
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1,500 meals provided at Shannon Hardin's 8th pig roast, fish fry

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin hosted his eighth pig roast and fish fry on Saturday. He said the event is a way to bring people together and start community conversations. Hardin said the pig roast is meant to be a celebration of community and...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Groups come together to hold community cleanup in Reynoldsburg

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One group went to work Saturday to clean up trash along roadways and illegal dumping in neighborhoods in Reynoldsburg. They said the effort is just one way to help the community. A large group from different churches across Reynoldsburg spent the day cleaning up around...
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
myfox28columbus.com

10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route

The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Big Walnut student seriously injured by homecoming float

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A student was taken to the hospital after being injured by a float during the homecoming parade, Big Walnut Local Schools said. The injury occurred around 6 p.m. Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a 78-year-old man was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
COLUMBUS, OH

