WISH-TV
Indiana high school junior only one to get perfect score on 2022 college-level calculus exam
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A northern Indiana student, Felix Zhang, has aced a college-level calculus exam designed for high school students. He aced the Advanced Placement Calculus AB Exam with 108 points. The 16-year-old junior is the only student in the world to have passed with a perfect score for 2022.
WISH-TV
Teachers’ associations share concerns about IPS rebuilding proposal
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Educators from the Indiana State Teachers Association along with the Indianapolis Education Association went before the Indianapolis Public Schools Board on Thursday night to address concerns over the district’s rebuilding proposal. The plan includes but isn’t limited to:. Grade Configuration: Creating school for K-5...
WISH-TV
The Zone: September 30, 2022
WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week seven of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, September 30. And after #5 Carmel defeated #7...
WISH-TV
IU Health looks to diversify construction project with minorities, women, veterans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IU Health is in the beginning phase of a $1.6 billion expansion project, and it’s committed to diversify the project by 30%. Indy Black Chamber of Commerce representatives say the effort is one way to help bridge the economic gap that minority companies often face.
WISH-TV
Hodgetwins bring comedy show to Central Indiana this weekend
Keith and Kevin Hodge AKA the “Hodge Twins” are known for their comedy and also for being outspoken conservatives. They started out as Youtubers, but by 2016 they moved into live standup comedy. They are a comic duo like no other because they are identical twins. You can...
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
WISH-TV
HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
WISH-TV
Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Hurricane Ian costs; rough September; grocery prices; Nike deals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm ever estimating around $47 billion in insured losses. Research firm Corelogic says that’s 22 to 32 billion for wind damage, and an additional six to 15 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida back in 1992 and ended up costing $26.5 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 still stands as the Nation’s most expensive storm, causing $108 billion dollars in damage. Both totals would be higher, adjusted for Today’s inflation.
Deceased taxpayers receiving Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments
The state of Indiana is sending Automatic Taxpayer Refund checks to deceased people, leaving some families unsure about what to do with them.
WISH-TV
Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
WISH-TV
The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
WISH-TV
Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey perform sing songs of Shelby County
Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a song related to Shelby County in honor of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Gala finale happening on Saturday, October 1 at Blessings Opera House in Shelbyville. They performed the song, “The Ballad of Wilbur Shaw.”...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Public Works touts incentives to attract, keep employees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every day, the Indianapolis Department of Public Works is short from 20-25 trash truck drivers. So, trash from hundreds of people is not getting picked up. Public Works has taken drivers from other departments to fill in, which creates a shortage of employees to fix potholes...
Hurricane Ian forces Indy woman (and former FOX59 reporter) to relocate wedding last minute
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s not the wedding one Indianapolis woman had planned to have, but it’s one that’s coming together through the magic of Hoosier hospitality. The plan was for Alexa Green to marry her fiancé Pat in St. Petersburg, Florida this upcoming weekend, but on Monday, she was told Hurricane Ian forced her venue to […]
WISH-TV
Churches partner to provide health, resource fair as COVID-19 ‘benefits cliff’ looms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four churches are taking health support directly to the communities they serve. Health disparities have long impacted Black and brown communities, and as COVID-19 pandemic relief tapers off in what’s called “a benefits cliff,” organizers say churches are one way to continue support.
FOX 28 Spokane
Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces Commissioner Rob Carter to step down from the Indiana Department of Correction
INDIANAPOLIS — Rob Carter has notified Gov. Eric J. Holcomb that he is stepping down from his role as the commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction after nearly six years. Gov. Holcomb today named Christina Reagle, an IDOC deputy commissioner of administration and finance, as the new commissioner, effective Oct. 17.
WISH-TV
Carmel Clay Public Library prepares for grand reopening after 2 years of renovations
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Staff at the Carmel Clay Public Library were preparing Friday to reopen the library on Saturday after two years of renovations. Bob Swanay, the director of the library, says the library moved to its current location on Main Street in 1999. In October 2020, construction...
