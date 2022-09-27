ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Teachers’ associations share concerns about IPS rebuilding proposal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Educators from the Indiana State Teachers Association along with the Indianapolis Education Association went before the Indianapolis Public Schools Board on Thursday night to address concerns over the district’s rebuilding proposal. The plan includes but isn’t limited to:. Grade Configuration: Creating school for K-5...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

The Zone: September 30, 2022

WISH-TV is your home for the best high school football coverage in central Indiana as Anthony Calhoun, Charlie Clifford and Angela Moryan bring you highlights of 22 games from week seven of the high school football season in The Zone on Friday, September 30. And after #5 Carmel defeated #7...
CARMEL, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Hodgetwins bring comedy show to Central Indiana this weekend

Keith and Kevin Hodge AKA the “Hodge Twins” are known for their comedy and also for being outspoken conservatives. They started out as Youtubers, but by 2016 they moved into live standup comedy. They are a comic duo like no other because they are identical twins. You can...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — HOPE Medora Goes Pink Festival Founder, Debi Wayman joined News 8 Saturday. HOPE Medora Goes Pink is a nonprofit organization. Wayman created the organization after her mother died of cancer, according to the HOPE Medora Goes Pink Facebook page. The purpose of this festival is to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7

INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
April Adams
WISH-TV

Klutz: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All automatic taxpayer refund checks have been printed and sent out to Hoosiers, State Auditor Tera Klutz said Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

After the Bell: Hurricane Ian costs; rough September; grocery prices; Nike deals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s costliest storm ever estimating around $47 billion in insured losses. Research firm Corelogic says that’s 22 to 32 billion for wind damage, and an additional six to 15 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Andrew hit South Florida back in 1992 and ended up costing $26.5 billion in flood damage. Hurricane Katrina in 2005 still stands as the Nation’s most expensive storm, causing $108 billion dollars in damage. Both totals would be higher, adjusted for Today’s inflation.
FLORIDA STATE
WISH-TV

Pendleton Pride to host 2nd annual event Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pendleton Pride: Queer and Trans, Families, Allies, Friends, a local LGBTQ support group, is hosting the second annual Pendleton Pride event. It’s happening Saturday at the Circle at Falls Park in Pendleton, IN from noon to 4 p.m. According to a release, Pendleton Pride is designed to present the LGBTQ+ population as an integral part of the community and increase awareness of the group.
PENDLETON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Apple Award#Linus K12#Linus High School#Arsenal Tech High School
WISH-TV

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday. Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey perform sing songs of Shelby County

Buck Rogers Jr. & Bill Bailey joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share a song related to Shelby County in honor of Shelby County’s Bicentennial Gala finale happening on Saturday, October 1 at Blessings Opera House in Shelbyville. They performed the song, “The Ballad of Wilbur Shaw.”...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
FOX 28 Spokane

Deceased suspect in shooting at Indiana Subaru plant named

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A coroner has released the name of a man who fatally shot himself after shooting and critically wounding a woman outside a Subaru plant in northwest Indiana. Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello says 57-year-old John Jones’s cause of death was a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Officers who responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting at Subaru of Indiana Automotive in Lafayette found 36-year-old Mindy Donovan of Lafayette in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to her head. She remains in critical condition an Indianapolis hospital. Officers discovered Jones dead near a retention pond on the Subaru plant’s property.
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy