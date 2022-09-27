ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Business
City
Cleveland, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Independence, OH
Local
Ohio Business
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Businesses beware: Fake check scams on the rise

When the owner of a Mentor-based business was mailed a cashier's check for $9,800 for his services, he said he knew something wasn't right. It was a fake check scam, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland — a type of scam that's "skyrocketing" now. Though they often target consumers, businesses aren't immune, the bureau said.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Shelter#Defense Attorneys#Charities
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IRS
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives

CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy