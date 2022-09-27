Ex-Independence financial adviser pleads guilty to role in fake charity scheme that provided tax shelter for wealthy clients

Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty in local insurance fraud case
Juan Rodriguez, aka Johnny Rodriguez, pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree felony charge of insurance fraud and a fifth-degree felony charge of forgery in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday.
Cleveland police commander faces discipline for hiding his work with private security companies, failing to pay taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police Commander Michael Butler faces a slew of accusations involving his work for private security companies, including that he hid from city officials his work for the businesses during a time he led the city’s efforts at staffing both officers and security firms for major events, according to an internal disciplinary letter released Wednesday.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
Cuyahoga County corrections officer terminated for time theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio – An officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail was terminated after he was accused of getting paid for work that he didn’t do. Ogunseye Brewer, 46, was dismissed in August on several grounds, including leaving his work area without permission and falsifying sheriff’s records. Authorities estimated that Brewer stole between 30 and 40 hours of time from the county.
Summit County Court Psychotherapist files federal lawsuit claiming deputies made unfair arrest
AKRON, Ohio — Dr. Curtis Williams II said he's still dealing with emotional trauma and nightmares after he was arrested at the Summit County Courthouse by a half dozen sheriff's deputies during a September, 2020 incident. Williams, and his attorney Peter Pattakos, have now filed a 39-page federal lawsuit...
Bedford car dealership employee accused of shooting customer pleads not guilty
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer pleaded not guilty Friday morning in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. He also has a bond of $100,000 and a temporary restraining order to stay far away. Andrew Mach was indicted on two charges of...
Businesses beware: Fake check scams on the rise
When the owner of a Mentor-based business was mailed a cashier's check for $9,800 for his services, he said he knew something wasn't right. It was a fake check scam, according to a news release from the Better Business Bureau of Greater Cleveland — a type of scam that's "skyrocketing" now. Though they often target consumers, businesses aren't immune, the bureau said.
Cuyahoga Councilwoman Meredith Turner condemns ‘absolutely terrible’ jail food, wrestles with new jail debate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
Family of Cleveland man who died in federal custody in Chicago sues over death
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The family of a Cleveland man who died in federal lockup in Chicago has sued the government, accusing prison officials of ignoring warning signs leading up to his death by suicide. Mika O’Toole, the mother of Tyler James O’Toole, accused the U.S. Bureau of Prisons of knowing...
Summit County Fiscal Office searching for owners of $2.2m in unclaimed funds
Summit County Fiscal Officer Kristen M. Scalise is searching for owners of over $2.2 million in unclaimed county funds, according to a press release from the Summit County Fiscal Office.
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
Richmond Heights hires Ryan Tiedman as new service director; Mayor Thomas serves on county’s senior and adult advisory board
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After a search that led to interviews with six candidates, Mayor Kim Thomas announced Saturday (Oct. 1) that Ryan Tiedman has been selected as the city’s new public service director/. Tiedman has most recently worked as the director of public service for the city of...
Cleveland brothers bought 46 pounds of crystal meth from undercover agents at Garfield Heights Starbucks, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three Cleveland men, including two brothers, are accused of buying large amounts of crystal methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican drug cartel and selling the drugs in Akron. U.S. Homeland Security Investigations agents sought charges against the trio after selling nearly 46 pounds of seized crystal...
2 former East Cleveland cops face judge for allegedly accepting bribes, falsifying reports
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two former East Cleveland police officers accused of bribery and tampering with records were arraigned by a Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge on Wednesday morning. Von Harris, 52, and 28-year-old Demarkco Johnson both pleaded not guilty after they were recently indicted on charges...
Cleveland removes hurdle for code violations as part of efforts to better fight blight
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In one of what’s expected to be many changes aimed at improving how the city of Cleveland fights blight, City Council this week approved a cost-saving measure that’s intended to make it easier to prosecute code violations. The ordinance, backed by Mayor Justin Bibb...
Cuyahoga County executive candidates ask council to stop jail planning, lay out concerns, alternatives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If Cuyahoga County Council moves forward with plans to buy land to build a new jail, the decision is likely to be undone by the next executive. Executive candidates Chris Ronayne and Lee Weingart issued letters this week calling for council to pause jail planning, suggesting there are better options than the proposed $750-million, 1,900-bed facility at a potentially toxic site. Both have also said they will not put a jail at 2700 Transport Road, even if council votes to buy it.
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Solar panel company goes out of business, now facing lawsuits for poor workmanship
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Carolina-based solar energy company, with a far reaching presence in the state of Ohio, is out of business after the state received more than 100 customer complaints about issues ranging from shoddy and substandard work to high pressure sales tactics. The Ohio Attorney General...
Identical twins get identical prison in scheme that ripped off 2,000 AT&T customers for $2.1 million -- until Mayfield Heights arrest
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Identical twin brothers received identical prison sentences Monday in a scheme that ripped off more than 2,000 AT&T customers for some $2.1 million. Luis and Jorge Socarras, both 27, of Miami, crisscrossed the country, buying iPhones, iPads and Apple watches at brick-and-mortar stores until Mayfield Heights police arrested them in 2020.
NOPEC defends its decision to drop 550,000 customers, explains rate hikes in filing to state regulators
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC said purging 550,000 electricity customers won’t drive up prices for Ohioans, and doesn’t break any rules, in a filing to state regulators this week. The Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, the default electricity supplier for most of Greater Cleveland, is defending its right...
