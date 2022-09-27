Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
A driver gets a special Feel Good Friday surprise from a woman critically injured in a bike accident
Feel Good Friday is sponsored by Ashley in Idaho Falls, which is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. Ashley also seeks to inspire the love of home and enrich others' lives. EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people...
eastidahonews.com
Locally-produced film ‘The Candy Ban’ to screen in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — “The Candy Ban,” a film shot and produced in Ammon and Idaho Falls, is set to screen at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls next week. The film is a family-friendly heist comedy starring local actors and filmed on locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The movie is set in a community where the mayor and the school principal have banned sugar.
Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured
IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
eastidahonews.com
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
eastidahonews.com
Looking Back: Intercounty Highway Bridge in Twin Falls dedicated; school bus plunges into canal
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 26 to Oct. 2 in east Idaho history. ST. ANTHONY — A local senator and his friend made the front page news after leaving on a hunting trip that community members didn’t expect would be successful.
Post Register
After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud
Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown.
Post Register
Local farm donates 10 million pounds of potatoes to those in need
With only four paid employees, Idaho Falls Crops, more commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is tackling this year’s 10-million-pound potato harvest with the help of hundreds of local volunteers. The 4,000-acre operation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is funded and operated by The Church of...
eastidahonews.com
U-Pick Red Barn is giving away the ultimate fall prize package
U-Pick Red Barn in Idaho Falls is giving away the ultimate fall prize package. It includes a season pass for four, a wagon full of pumpkins, an activity punch pass, two bags of caramel popcorn and fresh honey.
Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock
The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic. The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks
Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged with burglary for allegedly breaking into home, soiling bed, taking shoes
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman found undressed and asleep under a bed has been charged with a felony. Karenda Lynn James, 32, faces a felony charge for burglary, court records show, after a man allegedly found her inside his home, having strewn her clothes about and soiled a bed.
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant features an eclectic breakfast menu
POCATELLO — Some food combinations you never know you need until you try them. Case in point: the fajita-style chicken coupled with broccoli in the Santa Fe breakfast scramble from Pocatello’s newest Mexican restaurant — Cielito Lindo Cocina Mexicana. When Uncle Jim’s permanently closed earlier this year,...
Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday. The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said. The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. ...
Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant
POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
kslnewsradio.com
Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention
POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
Local father arrested after reportedly taking young children from mother's home
An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother’s house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children’s mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. ...
