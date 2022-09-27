ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

eastidahonews.com

Locally-produced film ‘The Candy Ban’ to screen in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — “The Candy Ban,” a film shot and produced in Ammon and Idaho Falls, is set to screen at the Paramount Theater in Idaho Falls next week. The film is a family-friendly heist comedy starring local actors and filmed on locations in Ammon and Idaho Falls. The movie is set in a community where the mayor and the school principal have banned sugar.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local mobile home fire leaves dog and cat dead, puppy injured

IDAHO FALLS — Two animals are deceased and one was transported to a veterinarian clinic following a mobile home fire Wednesday evening. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders. At 5:11 p.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department were dispatched to the Shady Rest Campground at 2200 N. Yellowstone Highway for a report of a fire inside of a mobile home. The reporting party was unaware if there was anybody inside the home at the time of the fire. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend

IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
City
Pocatello, ID
Post Register

After 28-20 loss to No. 3 Montana, ISU leaves disappointed — and proud

Jihad Brown crashed into the makeshift fence, looked around and realized the fateful news. Feet away, Cole Grossman stood on the edge of the end zone, holding up the ball, his Montana teammates converging to celebrate a touchdown on a trick play that fooled everyone in the black and orange laundry — except Brown.
MISSOULA, MT
Post Register

Local farm donates 10 million pounds of potatoes to those in need

With only four paid employees, Idaho Falls Crops, more commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is tackling this year’s 10-million-pound potato harvest with the help of hundreds of local volunteers. The 4,000-acre operation, which has been operating for more than 40 years, is funded and operated by The Church of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

Famous Idaho Abduction Case The Subject Of New Mini Series On Peacock

The documentary "Abducted In Plain Sight" was released in 2017. Still, most people saw it at home with nothing to do during the pandemic. The events of the true-crime documentary took place in the 1970s in Pocatello, when a family friend kidnapped and sexually abused 12-year-old Jan Broberg. The same man kidnapped her two years later as the LDS families remained close friends through the abuse.
POCATELLO, ID
KOOL 96.5

Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks

Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Simplot employees injured after minor ammonia release from Pocatello plant

POCATELLO — Two Simplot contract employees were injured following a minor ammonia release at the Don Plant early Tuesday morning, Simplot reported. The plant was temporarily evacuated because of the ammonia release, the Boise-based company stated. Simplot said the contract employees had minor injuries. One suffered bruises during a fall that occurred when the plant was evacuated while the other had a breathing issue. ...
POCATELLO, ID
kslnewsradio.com

Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family of local man who died last month aim to raise awareness about suicide prevention

POCATELLO — The family of a local man who took his own life last month worked to raise awareness and to destigmatize the social phenomenon as suicide awareness month comes to an end. Dallin Overmeyer died of suicide on August 27 when he crashed his car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. The car overturned and caught fire and Overmeyer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Overmeyer penned a suicide note that was posted to Facebook just...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local father arrested after reportedly taking young children from mother's home

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with custodial interference after he reportedly took two children from their mother’s house in violation of a protection order. Daniel Jo David Barnes, 26, reportedly showed up at the home of the children’s mother around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, a Tuesday, in violation of a civil protection order. The order stated Barnes would have custody of the children on Wednesday evenings and every other weekend. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

