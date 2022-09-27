Makenzie Falcon joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the workers’ compensation and employment practice groups. Falcon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and served for two years as a Baylor Evnen law clerk prior to passing the bar. She received certificates of concentrated study in human resource law, employment law, and labor law, in addition to the CALI Award in mental health law. Though originally from South Dakota, Falcon is excited to pursue her legal career in Nebraska with Baylor Evnen.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO