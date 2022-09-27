Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
Omaha teen found guilty in fatal shooting at Westroads Mall
OMAHA — One day after Makhi Woolridge-Jones fired four gunshots in a hallway at Westroads Mall, he told an Omaha police detective he was aiming for 21-year-old Trequez Swift. Woolridge-Jones even stood up during the police interview and showed the detective how he fired. "I made sure my bullets...
KPVI Newschannel 6
This 'North Omaha Cat Lady' has attracted 2.5 million followers on TikTok
OMAHA -- Caerhl Irey can’t exactly explain how a jolly, plus-sized woman with gray hair, a grandma-type who goes by the name "North Omaha Cat Lady," has 2.5 million followers on TikTok. Her videos have 89 million "likes." “I’m sort of a buffet,” she suggests. That description...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Baylor Evnen, LLP announces new attorney
Makenzie Falcon joined Baylor Evnen as a member of the workers’ compensation and employment practice groups. Falcon is a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law and served for two years as a Baylor Evnen law clerk prior to passing the bar. She received certificates of concentrated study in human resource law, employment law, and labor law, in addition to the CALI Award in mental health law. Though originally from South Dakota, Falcon is excited to pursue her legal career in Nebraska with Baylor Evnen.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway
BELLEVUE — The jet engines are roaring again at Offutt Air Force Base. One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln. At the controls of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
To begin planning Memorial Stadium's future, NU will hire third party
KEARNEY — Memorial Stadium will turn 100 years old next year, and to celebrate, the University of Nebraska wants to give it a makeover. Just how much of a renovation or upgrade the stadium will receive remains to be seen, however. NU administrators say the project could move forward...
