Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nick Cannon becomes a dad for the tenth time
Nick Cannon has become a father for the tenth time. The 41-year-old star has announced via social media that he and Brittany Bell have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Rise Messiah Cannon. Nick wrote on Instagram: "Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more...
KPVI Newschannel 6
AJ McLean admits to having had cosmetic surgery
AJ McLean underwent cosmetic surgery after feeling self-conscious about his appearance. The 44-year-old singer has revealed that he decided to go under the knife after starring on 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'. He explained: "Genetically in my family, everybody has extra skin around our neck: my mom, my grandmother, my...
Comments / 0