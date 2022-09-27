Read full article on original website
Cops: Man shot multiple times at SW Atlanta home dies
A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta, police said....
Two arrested in suspected northwest Atlanta carjacking
ATLANTA — Early on Wednesday morning, Atlanta police arrested two men who took a vehicle from another man at gunpoint while he was pumping gas. Shortly after midnight, Atlanta police arrived at a Chevron on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway about a carjacking, where they met with the victim, who said his car was stolen.
Dispute turns into deadly shooting off Cleveland Avenue, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are looking for a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting on Saturday morning in the southwest part of the city. According to police, the suspect left the scene of the shooting and is driving a white Volkswagen. There's no other information about the suspect.
Man shot, injured after shooting with Cobb County police at hotel
ATLANTA — An 18-year-old is hurt after pointing a gun at Cobb County police - an officer fired first, striking the teen, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. He was not badly hurt and tried to hide in a manhole to avoid being arrested. GBI stepped in to take...
Teen missing in Douglasville, police find car at local mall
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A teen is missing from Douglasville, according to the police department. Yaron Kathuri is 17 years old and was last seen around 8 a.m on Wednesday at 5807 Chapel Court, police said. Officials said he was wearing a white NASA hoodie and jeans. They provided a photo.
SWAT response to scene in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County on Friday mounted a SWAT response at a scene in the Ellenwood area. 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the scene, which appeared to have cleared sometime before noon. There was no immediate information available about what prompted the SWAT team to...
'We want him home' | Police find missing Douglasville teen's car at Arbor Place Mall
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A Douglasville family hosted a search party Saturday after police found their missing 17-year-old son's car at a nearby mall - but no one has heard from the teen in days. Yaron Kathuri was last seen along Chapel Street Wednesday, not far from Chapel Hill Middle...
GA Police Clock A Car Going 178 MPH On 400
When police finally caught a man near Alpharetta, GA he was going over 150mph, previously clocked at almost 180. Tejas Desai , 27, of Buford, was caught on Dashcam video in Forsyth County as deputies chased him down at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-400 near Alpharetta, Georgia. When he finally pulled over, police arrested him for reckless driving and felony fleeing. Desai told deputies he didn't stop immediately, because he was already driving 140 mph when they started chasing him, he saw no reason to stop.
1 arrested in deadly ambush shooting of DeKalb County father
CLARKSTON, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have made an arrest in the targeted shooting of a delivery drive in front of a Clarkston restaurant in August. The 25-year-old man was one of three gunmen wanted for the deadly shooting at the Halal Pizza and Cafe on the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive on the evening of Aug. 28, investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department say.
16-year-old fatally shot at SE Atlanta apartment complex
A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in South Atlanta, police said.
Police searching for DeKalb County man, teen missing for days
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police are asking the public for help finding a DeKalb County man and a teenager who have both been missing for days. Officials say 23-year-old William Suggs Jr. and 17-year-old Mark Garland were last seen on Sept. 25 near the 4000 block of North Strand Drive.
Life in prison for jealous boyfriend who killed ride-share driver
DECATUR, Ga. — A Dekalb County jury found a Decatur man guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver. The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old De'Monte Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts on October 27, 2019. It started at an apartment...
Woman taken to hospital after being attacked by multiple men on Covington walking trail, police say
COVINGTON, Ga. — Police in Covington are investigating a terrifying incident on Cricket Frog Trail from Monday, where a woman claimed she was attacked by two men while walking her dog. Once on the scene, officers described the woman as "bleeding from her mouth and had scratch marks all...
OPINION: Fancy rooftops for Atlanta’s highways. Are the feds buying it?
The Stitch is the massive deck proposed to cover a stretch of the Downtown Connector. It recently got a boost from the A...
Woman identified after being hit by car 2 weeks ago in DeKalb County
ATLANTA — A patient at Grady Memorial Hospital has been identified after spending more than two weeks in the hospital. Hospital officials say a woman was hit by a car on September 12 on North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents. Christopher Golden faces:. Malice murder, two counts. Felony murder, two counts. Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts. Possession...
Wreck shuts down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A two-vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes along Bouldercrest Road in Ellenwood putting traffic at a standstill. DeKalb County firefighter crews said the crash happened by Loveless Drive. The area is near Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. At least three people are hurt but...
Clark Atlanta students complain of broken locks, multiple thefts due to key issue
ATLANTA - Several students at Clark Atlanta University are expressing frustration about a lack of keys for their dorm rooms. Multiple students told FOX 5 that they either don't have keys or the keys they were given don't work to open and lock their doors. Naseem is one of the...
'I could've died, he had a good grip on my neck' | Victim describes assault that launched Clayton County standoff
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is now behind bars after a 10-hour standoff with police, involving four children trapped inside. It started early Friday morning in Ellenwood in the Park at Fort Gillem apartment complex. Nicky Williams told 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer she and her boyfriend, Clarence...
