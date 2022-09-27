ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IL

CBS Chicago

Navy Pier Kicks off series of Halloween themed events for October

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Things are about to look a little spookier at Navy Pier. The Pier is kicking off a series of Halloween events Saturday.One of the events includes the return of the Pier Pumpkin Lights - where you can see nearly a thousand decorative pumpkin displays along the lakefront. View the full list of events below:·       Pier Pumpkin Lights (Oct. 1 to 31) - The pop-up event features 1,000 stacked pumpkins where guests can explore a variety of installations and photo opportunities throughout the Pier both indoors and outside the lakefront. The pumpkins will glow as the sun...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mystery behind holes in SUE the T. Rex's jaw solved?

CHICAGO - Part of a mystery has been solved about SUE the T-Rex after decades of debate about why the dinosaur has holes in its head. This has been closely studied by scientists at Chicago's Field Museum. New research announced Friday says it was not a fungus-like bacterial infection that...
CHICAGO, IL
wcsjnews.com

New Grundy Co. Corn Fest Queen Crowned

A new Grundy County Corn Festival Queen was crowned tonight. Second runner up was Gracie Nelson from Morris High School, first runner up was Addison Fair from the Gardner South Wilmington High School and Elaina Patten a junior from Coal City High School was crowned the newest Grundy County Corn Festival Queen.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Taste of Arlington Heights ~ Sept 30 and Oct 1

Arlington Heights: Your Fall Destination for Shopping, Dining, and Entertainment!. The Village of Arlington Heights is your home for Chicagoland’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment! Discover our one-of-a-kind Downtown ambiance with some of the most unique boutique stores in the Chicago suburbs. Live music, theater, and comedy are all showcased at the intimate Metropolis Performing Arts Centre. And savor Chicagoland’s best outdoor dining experience with Arlington Alfresco, concluding with live music, great eats, and family fun at Harmony Fest and the Taste of Arlington Heights on September 30 and October 1!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Jennifer Geer

McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall

For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Tears, cheers for ‘Father Bob’

Friends recall colorful character, loving heart (Editor's note: this story appeared in the March 2, 2018 edition of the Southwest News-Herald.) By Anthony Caciopo It was a sweet sendoff for a sweet man. With the uplifting melody of “Amazing Grace” filling Hope Covenant Church in Orland Park, about 75 friends and loved ones of Robert…
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

14-year-old shot in Chatham, Police said

CHICAGO — A 14-year-old was shot in the Chatham neighborhood around noon Saturday. Police said the 14-year-old was walking down the street in the 800 block of East 87th Place around 12:04 p.m. when an unknown offender came up behind them and shot the 14-year-old in the leg and shoulder. The 14-year-old was taken to […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Walmart opens its first fulfillment center in Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Walmart is celebrating the opening of a new facility in Joliet, but you can't just walk in and start buying things. Walmart opened a new fulfillment center Wednesday at 3501 Brandon Rd. It's the first facility of its kind for Walmart. Rather than a traditional store, it's a location where workers pack up and ship out items bought online.It's the first of four such centers using a blend of people, robotics, and machines to deliver online purchases even quicker, improving local access to next-day or two-day shipping.Walmart has said the fulfillment center will create 1,000 new jobs.
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Say Hello to Spike, The Aurora Police Department’s New Mascot!

In an effort to improve relationships within the community, the Aurora Police Department has just adopted their new mascot! His name is Spike, kids from the community can meet him at a meet-and-greet tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, Oct. 1) at the Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway St. in downtown Aurora.
AURORA, IL
QSR magazine

Bonchon to Open in Melrose Park, Illinois

Bonchon, the wildly popular Korean fried chicken restaurant concept with over 115 U.S. locations, announced today that it has signed a lease to open a 2,800 square foot location at 900 W North Avenue within the Winston Plaza shopping center. The forthcoming restaurant will bring the brand’s world-famous signature menu to the market, which includes hand-battered, double-fried, crispy Korean fried chicken.
MELROSE PARK, IL
bhhschicago.com

2253 W North Avenue #1

3 Bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bucktown! Hardwood floors living room , dining room , carpeted in all 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, Stove and refrigerator provided. Central air and central heat!! Enclosed porch!! Available immediately. Excellent location!! Trendy bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping , few blocks to blue line!! from Downtown to O'hare Airport!! Steps to the Bus line !!
CHICAGO, IL
romeoville.org

Village of Romeoville Trick or Treat Hours

Village of Romeoville’s Trick or Treat Hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, October 31st. Don’t Forget to join us for Halloween Fest on Friday, October 21st from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the Village Hall parking lot, 1050 W. Romeo Road.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Haunted House Ranked 3rd-Best in Country

A haunted house in the southwest suburbs preparing to open for the 2022 season was recently ranked third on a list of the Top 13 haunted houses in the country by Hauntworld. HellsGate in Lockport, ranked as the third-best scare in the nation, takes advantage of its nature-filled setting, offering an adventure deep in the woods with haunted trails, zombie cemeteries and hidden passages throughout the mansion.
LOCKPORT, IL
WSPY NEWS

Testimony keeps killer behind bars

While two Illinois Prisoner Review Board members had made up their minds before the vote, the testimonies by the family of Margie Stirn may have turned the decisions for nine other members to lock up Major Morris, Jr. in his prison cell for another five years. Your browser does not...
WOODRIDGE, IL

Community Policy