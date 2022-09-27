Senseless Attacks: Woman Beaten in New York Subway Station

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zrol_0iC4zlug00
NYC Transit Cam

By Charisma B. on September 27,2022

An arrest has been made and the victim has finally had a chance to sit down and tell her story in a vicious attack that happened this past Tuesday at the Howard Beach-JFK Airport station.

33-year-old Elizabeth Gomes was on her way to work as a security guard when she was approached by the attacker. The suspect tried to start a conversation with Gomes and then followed her into the mezzanine.

When Gomes did not respond to the advances made, surveillance video captured the man dragging her across the floor and slamming her into a wall, where he then punched and kicked her repeatedly in the face and body.

A man entering the platform did try to intervene the situation until he was charged at resulting in him retreating backwards.

The man then again approached Gomes and continue this gruesome assault with several more punches and kicks before fleeing the scene.

Gomes was taken to Jamaica Hospital where she was treated for a severe eye injury. Although non-life threatening, Gomes has shared in an interview that was released yesterday that there is a possibility that she will lose complete vision in her right eye due to the attack.

In yesterday’s interview, Gomes also expressed how this situation has instilled a fear in her that she did not have before stating that before this she was “never a person to be scared.”

She stated that she has been experiencing throbbing head pain and trouble getting any sleep in the last week following the incident as well as pain in her eye and not being able to see anything on her right side.

Gomes recalled the moments before the attack stating that the man who approached her was mumbling nonsense and speaking about the devil before the attack began.

Gomes husband, Clement Tucker, was also present for the interview expressing that he was furious and heartbroken over the events that occurred and having to see the video “tore” his heart out.

The suspect, 41-year-old Waheed Foster was found and taken into custody and is now charged with felony assault.

Foster has a history of violent crimes. In 1995, Foster was arrested for murdering his 82-year-old foster grandmother by a terrifying assault when he was 14 years old. In 2001, he was charged with stabbing his 21-year-old sister with a screwdriver. Then in 2010, he was again arrested for another attack where he assaulted three workers at the Creedmore Psychiatric Center while he was a patient at the facility. He was still on parole at the time of last week’s altercation.

Gomes states that there were no police present at the station and therefore no one to prevent the attack from happening and no one there to respond to it.

Comments / 62

X.Ab
4d ago

It's so sad to watch this abuse, but the system is to blame, I hope they don't realese him, and the inmate do justice inside.

Reply(3)
28
Karen Lewis
4d ago

Prayers of healing strength for this young lady....this maniac needs to be locked away and not let out ever again...why was he let out in the first place he is a monster....there has to be a better way....and all the people talking about Democrats not allowing guns....those guns work both ways

Reply(1)
18
Fuk Nutz
4d ago

New York and California where criminals have more rights than the citizens! Gotta thank the wonderful Democrat governors!

Reply(3)
32
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

