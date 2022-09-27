DETROIT — A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and community service for a high-speed crash that killed an attorney last year. Investigators said Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol SUV smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards II on Interstate 96 in February 2021.

