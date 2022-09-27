Read full article on original website
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Ex-Detroit cop gets probation in crash that killed lawyer
DETROIT — A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and community service for a high-speed crash that killed an attorney last year. Investigators said Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol SUV smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards II on Interstate 96 in February 2021.
Suspect in Allendale shooting that hurt four now facing charges
ALLENDALE, Mich. — A 23-year-old Muskegon Heights man is now facing charges for a shooting incident that left four people hurt near the campus of Grand Valley State University earlier this month. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says detectives have been working to find out who was responsible for...
Dispatchers inundated with 911 calls after deadly Gaines Twp. house explosion
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Last week, a house exploded in Gaines Township, rocking the neighborhood around the home near 76th St. and Kalamazoo St. The woman inside later passed away from her injuries. She was identified as 77-year-old Joanne Aimery. Now, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has obtained the 911 calls...
Nessel files lawsuit against company for PFAS contamination in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against FKI Hardware, Inc. in connection to multiple sites contaminated with PFAS across Southwest and West Michigan. PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are hazardous chemicals that can contaminate the environment and spread. Often referred to as "forever...
Hurricane Ian | Michigan natives riding out the storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the Category 4 storm barreling through Florida’s southwest region Wednesday afternoon, some Michigan natives have found themselves near the eye of Hurricane Ian’s path. “It’s kind of indescribable,” said Kolten Allers in a phone call while staying with his grandfather-in-law in Englewood,...
Michigan attorney general joins activists in Grand Rapids to advocate for Proposal 3
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — State Rep. David LaGrand and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a group of activists at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids to voice their support of the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. If the proposal passes, it...
Organizations band together to relocate sheltered Florida pets
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A collection of organizations throughout the United States are working to move out Florida’s sheltered pets in light of Hurricane Ian’s impact throughout the state. Kim Alboum, director of shelter outreach and policy development for the BISSELL Pet Foundation, said the nonprofit is...
'The struggle isn't going away' Despite court support, auto crash survivors call for lawmakers to fix auto no-fault reform
LANSING, Mich. — Crash survivors, their families, and the Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association (MHHA) rallied once again in Lansing, calling for a legislative fix to auto no fault reform. This comes after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled in August the state's 2019 no-fault insurance reform does not...
Red Cross Michigan deploys volunteers as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida
FLORIDA, USA — As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, the American Red Cross Region is deploying a team from Michigan ahead of relief efforts. As of Monday, a team of 12 was sent to the Florida region to help staff Red Cross shelter locations. Officials say that number could increase in the coming days.
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
'It's frustrating to see'; After alleged election fraud incident in Kent County, Ottawa County Clerk assures voters that the process is secure
MICHIGAN, USA — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck wants to assure voters that their ballots and information are safe and secure. He spent the day checking their voting equipment in preparation for this November's election. He says alleged election fraud incidents like the one in Kent County shows that...
No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch
IOWA, USA — No. 4 Michigan (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) at Iowa (3-1, 1-0), Saturday, 12:05 p.m. ET (Fox) Line: Michigan by 10 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Michigan leads 43-15-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. It's a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game, which Michigan...
'Deck for a Vet': West Michigan construction company holding giveaway for a deserving veteran
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids builder Montell Construction has launched a giveaway called 'Deck for a Vet.'. People are encouraged to nominate a deserving veteran to win a new deck or customize an existing deck to make it better fit their lifestyle. Veterans are welcome to self-submit, too.
West Michigan vets, families connect with resources at fair
WYOMING, Mich. — More than 45 different companies and organizations took part in a fair that had been previously shuttered by the COVID-19 Pandemic, giving at least 50 veterans or family members help with job placement, education and other essential resources. “Military families sometimes don't get those resources that...
Precision Family Dental offering free dental day for West Michigan veterans
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a show of gratitude, Precision Family Dental and the Freedom Day Foundation will be providing our nation's veterans one day of free dentistry for their needs. Any veteran qualifies. All you have to do is call (616)-949-1570 and make an appointment for Thursday, Oct....
Voter frustrated to hear of election fraud allegations at her polling location
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — After an election worker was charged with election fraud on Wednesday, a local woman who voted at the precinct in question is furious her information was compromised. "I was mad, really mad," says Cindy Lage. Lage lives within walking distance of the Ada Bible Church...
Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech
DETROIT — The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.
13+ launches on Roku, Fire TV for 24/7 streaming
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE has launched 13+, a new and improved streaming app on Roku and Fire TV, bringing you more live and on-demand, local and breaking news, 24/7. On 13+, you can watch your regular 13 ON YOUR SIDE news live or on-demand. You’ll...
DNR introduces new deer harvest reporting requirements for Michigan hunters
MICHIGAN, USA — The start of deer season is on the doorstep, with preparations already underway. In addition to the usual list of requirements and licenses, this year, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has introduced a new way to record harvests. Starting with the fall 2022 deer seasons,...
'This summer has been a rough one'; West Michigan animal shelters see increased intake
MICHIGAN, USA — Local animal shelters say this is their busiest time of year for intake of dogs and cats, and they need relief from the community. Shelter leaders say considering adoption and making monetary and physical donations is the best way to help at this time. "This summer...
