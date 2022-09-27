ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Ex-Detroit cop gets probation in crash that killed lawyer

DETROIT — A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to one year of probation and community service for a high-speed crash that killed an attorney last year. Investigators said Teaira Funderburg disregarded a red light while rushing to help another officer when her patrol SUV smashed into a car driven by Cliff Woodards II on Interstate 96 in February 2021.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Hurricane Ian | Michigan natives riding out the storm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the Category 4 storm barreling through Florida’s southwest region Wednesday afternoon, some Michigan natives have found themselves near the eye of Hurricane Ian’s path. “It’s kind of indescribable,” said Kolten Allers in a phone call while staying with his grandfather-in-law in Englewood,...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Trooper#Violent Crime
13 ON YOUR SIDE

West Michigan vets, families connect with resources at fair

WYOMING, Mich. — More than 45 different companies and organizations took part in a fair that had been previously shuttered by the COVID-19 Pandemic, giving at least 50 veterans or family members help with job placement, education and other essential resources. “Military families sometimes don't get those resources that...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Revamped Detroit auto show now also features new flying tech

DETROIT — The Detroit auto show has returned after a three-year absence with a roar. And a soar. Visitors to the prestigious North American International Auto Show, which kicked off last week, can lay eyes on the latest offerings from some of the world's biggest automakers, as they've been able to in years past.
DETROIT, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy