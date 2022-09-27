Read full article on original website
Wiscasset Art Walk goers enjoy season-ender
At the June Wiscasset Art Walk, Topsham’s Heather MacLeod played her penne whistle. She crossed Main Street and joined in some impromptu playing with other musicians. Sept. 29, she was spectating instead of performing. “And I’m the roadie for the classical guitar,” she said smiling as she looked toward her partner, Jonathan Waldo, playing a few feet away.
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair died peacefully in her Boothbay Harbor home on Sept. 6, 2022 at the age of 91. She died as she lived: lovingly cared for by her children Nancy St. Clair, James St. Clair, Susan Raye; son-in-law Steven Raye; and close family friend Matthew Eldridge. Helen was...
Cider pressing at historic Pownalborough Court House Oct. 8
Fall is here and it’s time for the annual cider pressing demonstration at Lincoln County Historical Association’s Pownalborough Court House in Dresden. Families are invited to the court house grounds from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 to make cider and taste the results from different types of apples. The event is free, and apples will be available, but attendees may also bring fruit from their own trees. Containers for cider will be provided.
Inn Along the Way Fall Harvest Open Mic Oct. 2
Open Mic celebrating music and verse continues in the big red tie out barn at Inn Along the Way’s Chapman Farm, 741 Main Street, in Damariscotta. Celebrating the sounds and spirit of the new fall season through music, song and spoken word will take place on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Lincoln County property transfers in September
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in September:. Alna: PNC Bank National Association and Ranta, Richard J. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation; Averill, Stephen P. to Averill, Stephen P. and Averill, Patti Jo. Boothbay: Schambra, Frank G. Tr, Schambra Living Trust...
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
Conservation District seeks nomination for board of supervisors
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District as one opening on its five-member Board of Supervisors. The volunteer board, which is responsible for guiding the District’s business affairs and operations in its mission to provide assistance to the community in conservation of land and water resources, is comprised of three elected and two appointed supervisors, who each serve overlapping three-year terms. This year we are seeking nominations for one elected position.
