SC State Presidential inauguration postponed
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University’s Presidential Inauguration has been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian bringing severe weather to Orangeburg. President Alexander Conyers’ inauguration will take place on Saturday, October 1, at 2 p.m. in the Smith Hammond Middleton Memorial Center. SC State’s...
Gov. McMaster, officials brief public on Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster and state officials will hold a briefing to talk about Hurricane Ian on Friday. John Quagliariello of the National Weather Service said Hurricane Ian’s landfall will take place as a Category One hurricane with 85 mph winds. Ian will impact across the state but the strongest effects will be felt in the Charleston area. Strong winds will be felt through the Midlands.
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
Downed tree blocks Azalea Drive
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is advising drivers to seek alternative routes after a downed tree blocked a road. A tree came down near Azalea Dr near Harmon St. Police posted on social media for drivers to avoid the area at around 2:00 p.m. Notice a spelling...
Soda City Live: Attorney awards recipient of Leukemia fund
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Attorney Chris Davis met the recipient of his Leukemia Fund on Soda City Live. Pamela Blair is self-employed and has been unable to work following her 2021 leukemia diagnosis. When Blair’s aunt saw the segment on Soda City Live where Attorney Chris Davis was sharing his...
Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County leaders are expecting some severe flooding as Hurricane Ian strengthens which could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to make it out to certain parts of the county. WIS spoke with the county administrator and a spokesperson with the Regional Medical Center about what you should do if there’s a medical emergency.
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
COMET suspending services due to potentially unsafe weather conditions from storm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COMET is suspending bus services at 8:00 p.m. due to potentially unsafe weather conditions. Regular service will resume on Saturday, October 1. For updates on COMET bus services call the Inclement Weather Hotline at 803.255.7118. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or...
Shots reported fired near Ridge View High School, RCSD investigating
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said shots were reported fired near Ridge View High School in a neighborhood. Deputies responded after reports began at around 12:45 p.m. Investigators said there have been no injuries or property damage located. Richland Two said two schools were put...
Prisma Health to offer free virtual care during Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prisma Health announced free virtual care during Hurricane Ian. The organization said effective immediately they are offering virtual care for common conditions at no charge for people impacted by the hurricane. Prisma Health eVisits are available from mobile devices. It does not require video. The organization...
Coroner identifies man shot in Sumter deputy-involved shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced the identity of a man shot Monday during a deputy-involved incident. Raymond Twork, II, 42, of Rembert, was pronounced dead at the scene on Leslie Dr. SLED was requested to investigate after reports of an armed man being shot during an encounter with a deputy from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
City of Columbia cautions drivers to avoid certain flood-prone areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia urged motorists to be cautious in certain flood-prone areas due to the threat of severe weather from Hurricane Ian. Remember the phrase: Turn around, don’t drown. Officials said the following areas are prone to flooding during heavy rain events:. Main and...
Three people charged in Newberry teen’s shooting death
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges related to the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Newberry. The Newberry Police Department said Davonta Shyquone Holly, 22, Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, and Xavier Dantrell Palmer, 17, have been charged with murder, possession of a weapon d during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.
Deputies deploy K9 unit near Broad River Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leon Lott said, “This is another example of young people with guns and also our criminal justice system with a crack in it.”. Lott said Friday’s incident is related to a previous shooting roughly a month prior on Bluff Rd. He said recently there have been three retaliatory drive-by shootings in the neighborhoods near Western Lane.
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
One charged, two on run in connection to multiple drive-by shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested 19-year-old, Darreun Miller. According to investigators, Miller was one of three suspects who fled away in a white truck with connections to recent drive-by shootings in the Audubon Oaks community. Investigators believe the shootings are retaliation to...
Tractor trailer wreck and fuel spill closes part of I-26 in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A tractor-trailer crash and fuel spill closed part of I-26 near Newberry County Friday. The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said I-26 West is closed from SC 202/Little Mountain to SC 773/Prosperty. All westbound vehicles should use exit 85 at SC 202 and use US 76 or US 176 to return to I-26.
Sumter Co. Sheriff asks people to avoid unnecessary travel during storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis is asking that people avoid unnecessary travel as Hurricane Ian’s impact is felt through the region. Dennis said emergency personnel are already responding to calls for downed trees, power lines and inoperable traffic lights. The sheriff’s office says it will...
