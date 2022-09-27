Read full article on original website
Lawrence man arrested for Meadowlark Apartments murder
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has arrested a suspect for the Friday morning homicide at the Meadowlark Apartments. Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence was arrested early Saturday morning for 1st degree murder and was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. On Friday afternoon, TPD...
Suspect arrested following Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has arrested a man after a shooting on Friday. Following an investigation, TPD said it arrested Bruce Holloway Jr., 20, of Lawrence. Holloway was charged with murder in the 1st degree and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections early Saturday morning. At 10:08 a.m. on Sept. […]
Body, suspicious items found by Topeka police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have confirmed a body was found underneath the Polk Quincy Viaduct in downtown Topeka. According to authorities, police were called to the 200 block of S.E. Quincy after 8 a.m. on Friday. “On September 30, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported […]
Topeka Police identify Meadowlark Apartments shooting victim
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We now know the name of the person shot and killed on Topeka’s south side Friday morning. The Topeka Police Dept. identified the victim as Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka. Police were called to 1621 SW 37th Terr. just after 10 a.m. Friday...
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
South Topeka apartment murder victim identified by police
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the victim of an early morning shooting in south Topeka. According to the TPD, the victim is Keith K. Gaylord Jr., 23, of Topeka. The investigation into the situation leading up to his death is ongoing. Around 10:08 a.m. on Sept. 30, officers with the TPD […]
Thursday homicide victim identified
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Dept. has identified the person killed Thursday morning in south Topeka. TPD says Gregory Dean Butts, 55, of Topeka was shot and killed in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave. Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide...
Topeka Police investigating third homicide in two days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a third homicide in the last two days. Police were called to Meadowlark Apartments at 1621 SW 37th just after 10 a.m. on multiple reports of gunfire. 13 NEWS Photographer Eric Ives reported that he witnessed one person dead on...
After three homicides in just over 24 hours, Topeka has recorded 13 slayings so far in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three homicides in just over 24 hours have brought the capital city’s total number of slayings to 13 so far in 2022, according to WIBW-TV records. According to information from Topeka police, the capital city’s victims so far in 2022 include:. 1. Mack Daniel...
UPDATE: Topeka police investigating third murder in 2 days
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating another murder Friday morning in south Topeka. A 27 News reporter on the scene reported Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies, Topeka Police Department officers, Kansas Highway Patrol and airport police are on the scene. Shawnee County dispatch confirms with 27 News the call came in around 10 […]
Douglas County deputies arrest 3 in armed kidnapping of 3-year-old
Law enforcement arrested three suspects Friday morning in a suspected armed kidnapping of a 3-year-old.
Graphic videos: Topeka police surround, arrest shooting suspect in downtown area
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Video acquired by 27 News shows law enforcement surrounding and arresting a shooting suspect in downtown Topeka. Below are videos captured by 27 News viewers of the confrontation between law enforcement and a male suspect who is wanted in connection to an early morning shooting that left one dead and one injured. […]
Fire destroys mobile home in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan firefighters were dispatched to a fire at a mobile home park on Friday night. Just before 8:45 Friday night, the Manhattan Fire Department arrived to 2500 Farm Bureau Road, Redbud Estates Mobile Home Park, Lot 45. Upon arrival, crews found a single-wide mobile home with heavy fire showing from the back.
Suspect identified in Topeka murder, police shootout
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials have identified the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide and officer-involved shooting in Topeka. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, at approximately 11:00 a.m., an officer from the Topeka Police Department spotted Eric D. Perkins, 33, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, who was believed to be the suspect in the Thursday morning homicide in the 3500 block of SW Kerry. When the officer attempted to stop Perkins, he refused to pull over, leading officers on a police chase through downtown Topeka.
‘Chaotic episode’: Topeka shooting suspect in critical condition, police say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office came together in downtown Topeka on Thursday to discuss the chase and arrest of a murder suspect. Both the TPD and the SNSO participated in the arrest of a murder suspect involved with a shooting on Thursday morning that left […]
Officer wounded in shootout in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – At least one police officer was hit by gunfire Thursday during a shootout in downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department (TPD) and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SSO), have asked the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to investigate an officer-involved shooting involving a homicide suspect that involved both agencies Thursday morning in […]
Topeka man behind bars after officers hear saw inside local business
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw inside a local business. The Topeka Police Department says just before 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers had been checking the area around 605 SW Fairlawn - The Best Western Inn & Suites - when they heard sounds of a reciprocating saw from inside the building.
I-70 crash in Riley County sends 1 to hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 62-year-old man was taken to Via Christie Hospital with minor injuries after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 22-year-old driving a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van was westbound on I-70, 12 miles south of Manhattan, when he rear-ended a 2009 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer. […]
1350kman.com
RCPD arrests two on drug-related charges
A pair from Manhattan are jailed on a host of drug-related charges, following an arrest Thursday afternoon near 14th and Pierre Street. The Riley County Police Department says 38-year-old Benigno Aquino Jr. and 18-year-old Neassa Thomas were arrested after a traffic infraction. Police found meth and drug paraphernalia in their car.
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
