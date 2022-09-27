Read full article on original website
Dennis Dunbar
4d ago
my condolences 🙏 to his family, and the Paine College staff,faculty, and students who attend this historical college.
Reply
4
Meadroit
4d ago
God be with his surviving family 🙏🙏🙏 and rest his soul
Reply
9
Related
WRDW-TV
Augusta shootings kill 2 people within hours, including a 17-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta saw two fatal shootings within 12 hours as the CSRA continues to battle a surge in violent crime that’s claimed more than 40 lives since spring. The victim in the latest shooting was 17 years old. Deputies were called at 11:22 a.m. Friday to...
SC mother missing, boyfriend facing charges
WAGENER, S.C. (WJBF) — One month after she disappeared, Krystal Anderson’s family is desperate for answers. They’re hoping the arrest of a suspect will give them some. “She said she missed her mom doing her hair,” Krystal Anderson’s sister Shadira Smothers said her niece shared while she was getting ready for school. ” So, they […]
wfxg.com
Suspect arrested for Cascade Dr. murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect in connection to a murder that happened earlier this month on Cascade Dr. On Sept. 19, deputies responded to Cascade Dr. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, they discovered the bodies of nineteen-year-old Kameron Tucker of Hephzibah and seventeen-year-old Kentevios Wageman of Augusta.
1 dead, 1 charged after shooting at Wrightsboro Road convenience store
One man is dead and at least two suspects are in custody after a shooting at the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRDW-TV
56-year-old woman killed by shooting in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman died after being shot late Thursday in Augusta, one of the latest victims of a surge in violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring. The victim, identified as 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku, was found in the 1100 block of Anderson Avenue, near...
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for deadly Wrightsboro Rd. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has arrested a suspect for the deadly shooting at Smart Grocery on Wrightsboro Rd. The sheriff's office has charged seventeen-year-old Darontaye Cummings with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of an article with altered identification.
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in 12th St. & Anderson Ave. shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - UPDATE- The Richmond County Coroner has identified the victim in the 12th street shooting. 56-year-old Kimberly Harris-Opoku of Anderson Ave was shot at least one time and pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled. ---------- (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is...
WRDW-TV
Teen arrested over BB gun at Glenn Hills High School
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of having a weapon at Glenn Hills High School, according to authorities. Javar Myron Odom was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge of having a weapon on school grounds or at a school function, according to Richmond County jail records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgac.com
One Person Killed in Augusta Convenience Store Shooting
Two men have been taken into custody in Augusta, after a shooting that left a man dead at a convenience store on Wrightsboro Road. Law Enforcement responded to the Smart Grocery convenience store on the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road around 11:30 a.m. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen identified the...
RCSO arrests man for murder in regards to Cascade Drive double homicide
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An arrest has been made in the Cascade Drive double homicide that happened on September 19th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Andre Rountree, 18, of the 2600 block of Massoit Court, has been arrested for Murder. According to investigators, Kameron Tucker, 19, of 3500 block of Peeble Creek Drive […]
City of Augusta out of sandbags after offering to Richmond County residents
UPDATE, 4:29 P.M. – According to the City of Augusta, there are no more sandbags to give away. RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta is offering Richmond County residents free sandbags Thursday while supplies last. The distribution site is 2316 Tobacco Road from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and residents can get […]
WRDW-TV
One person dead in car accident in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a car accident in Orangeburg County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:45 AM Saturday on State Highway 389 near Cornflower Road. The head on collision happened when a 2017 Kia Soul, traveling west on highway 389,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WRDW-TV
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
Student arrested for bringing BB gun on Glenn Hills High School campus
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Richmond County student has been arrested after bringing a BB gun on school grounds. The incident happened at the bus loading zone of Glenn Hills High School. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Javar Myron Odom, 17, was arrested on Wednesday for unlawfully carrying a semi automatic BB […]
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
WRDW-TV
Burke County officials prepare for potential problems from Ian
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County is preparing for Ian. Officials tell us crews are ready to jump into action for any storm damage or power outages. “We’ve been encouraging our residents and businesses to sign up for code red alerts. We use code red to send out specific information if needed. We record the messages, or we can send out texts. It is very helpful. If you have power outages and if people are using cellphones to communicate during those types of events, they can use their vehicle charger. Keep your phone charged, and it keeps us in communication with the public,” said Amylia Lester, Burke County Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman.
WRDW-TV
Armed bandit gets cash from bank in Langley
LANGLEY, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - A gun-wielding bank robber got away with some cash Thursday in Aiken County. Security Federal Bank, 2812 Augusta Road, was robbed around 11:50 a.m., according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. The robber was described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans,...
WRDW-TV
21-year-old Denmark man found fatally shot in vehicle
DENMARK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man was found dead in his car Wednesday night following a surge in violent crime in the CSRA. Since mid-April, more than 40 have been killed due to violent crime in the CSRA. Bamberg County Coroner Wallace Hicks Jr. says Tony Nimmons Jr., 21, was...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Hall and Parlor Farmhouse, McDuffie County
I photographed this abandoned house in 2016. It may well be gone by now. It was located somewhere near the Rock House or the Bowdre-Rees-Knox House. It doesn’t look like a typical hall and parlor design but that was the best I could discern by the placement of the door [barely visible]. It is possible that it is a single-pen. The chimney is in an unusual location, as well, but the layout of these early vernacular house types depended more on the ingenuity of the carpenter than any proscribed standards.
Woman arrested after accusations of neglect, depriving disabled adult of healthcare
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of neglecting and depriving a disabled adult of healthcare. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Lacey Shalee Cadle, 32, is accused of depriving the disabled victim of visits to the doctor and not bathing him properly. Investigators state that Cadle is […]
Comments / 12