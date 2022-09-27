ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett discharged from hospital after crash

By Cris Belle
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was discharged from the hospital Monday night after a vehicle crash that afternoon, a source tells FOX 8’s John Sabol.

More tests are coming but Garrett’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to a tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

“He swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected. Car flipped multiple times. Could’ve been worse,” the tweet said.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol , Garrett was heading southbound in his 2021 Porsche on State Road around 3 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road, overturned and landed in a ditch.

A Cleveland Browns spokesperson said Garrett was leaving the practice facility in Berea when the crash happened.

Investigators say there was also a female passenger in the car at the time.

In a 911 call released to FOX 8, a witness says after the car lost control both occupants were able to get out of the car and were sitting outside of it.

“They flipped this thing I do believe,” the caller said. “They tore it up.”

OSHP says Garrett and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett’s agent told FOX 8 that he didn’t suffer any broken bones in the crash.

Investigators say impairment isn’t suspected.

