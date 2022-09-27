ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans horrified as Matilda's soccer star is CARJACKED live on air by knife-wielding thugs while she was in the middle of a radio interview: 'The audio made my blood run cold'

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A former Matildas star was the victim of an attempted carjacking live on national radio - with listeners saying her screams made their 'blood run cold'.

Former Australian football player Elissia Carnavas was speaking to Simon Hill on SEN Radio's The Global Game on Thursday night when she suddenly started shouting and the line dropped out.

Hill, who famously commentated the Socceroos' penalty shootout win over Uruguay to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, described the situation as the 'most terrifying' of his career but confirmed Carnavas was OK after the horrific ordeal.

'Shout out to Elissia Carnavas who had an awful experience tonight live on as thieves attempted to hijack her car. Thankfully, she got out of that situation and is fine,' he posted to Twitter late on Thursday.

'The most terrifying moment of my career that's for sure, and we're just relieved she's ok.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwIkw_0iC4zQKJ00
Elissia Carnavas was the victim of an attempted carjacking live on national radio - with listeners saying her screams made their 'blood run cold'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34XUnl_0iC4zQKJ00
SEN Radio confirmed the situation had occurred moments after the interview abruptly ended

Carnavas, who is a weekly guest on the program, was mid-sentence when she suddenly started screaming as the men surrounded her vehicle.

The former Matilda lives in Brisbane, but it's not known where she was at the time of the attempted carjacking.

Perth Glory forward Lisa De Vanna and SEN Radio confirmed the situation had occurred moments after the interview abruptly ended.

'To all who heard Elissia Carnavas on-air, she is okay,' the station said in a brief statement.

'A scary situation which she has managed to get herself out of. We thank everyone for their concern.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14omlj_0iC4zQKJ00
Carnavas, who is a weekly guest on the program, was mid-sentence when she suddenly started screaming as the men surrounded her vehicle

Listeners were quick to post their reaction to the incident, which was broadcast live around Australia.

'The audio of this made my blood run cold, about as horrifying as it gets. Thankfully all seems to be well,' a man posted to Twitter.

'Credit to Simon Hill and the Global Game team for handling that moment as well as you can and hopefully has all the support she needs.'

Another wrote: 'That was insane! During The Global Game tonight the guest talking to Simon Hill on a phone-in interview had someone try to hijack her car mid-interview.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00W1qi_0iC4zQKJ00
The former Matilda lives in Brisbane, but it's not known where she was at the time of the attempted carjacking

A woman who runs a football website claims the assailants were carrying knives and attempted to rip open Carnavas' doors before she fled.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Queensland Police and SEN Radio for a comment on the situation.

Carnavas helped drive the 2021 independent review into the Matildas team after allegations of bullying, intimidation and inappropriate behaviour towards certain members of the side.

She is the first African-born woman to feature for an Australian national team - having grown up in South Africa.

Comments / 0

