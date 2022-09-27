Fall weather settling in for Southeast Louisiana

The passage of a cold front has left much cooler, drier air across the greater New Orleans region.

"Our cooler/drier air is here and it will be here for several days," WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts. "You'll notice the air feels better with lower humidity."

He says instead of 90s, temps will climb into the low to mid 80s today with breezy conditions.

"We see much of the same through the rest of the week. Our mornings will feel amazing, Northshore and away from the lake will drop into the 50s and the southshore will drop into the 60s. Afternoons will stay within a degree or two of 80 degrees."

Malone says we warm some by the weekend, but dry air sticks around with lots of sunshine.

Photo credit NWS

Detailed Forecast...

TODAY:

Sunny skies, breezy. Cooler temps, low humidity. Very nice! Breezy. High: 83. Winds: NNE 15-25.

WEDNESDAY:

Cool morning. Sunny skies, windy. Cooler temps, low humidity. Low: S 65, N 53. High: 82.

THURSDAY:

Cool morning. Mostly sunny skies, windy. Cool temps, low humidity. Very nice! Low: S 63, N 48. High: 79.

FRIDAY:

Cool morning. Mostly sunny skies, breezy. Cool temps, low humidity. Very nice! Low: S 65, N 53. High: 81.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny skies. Little warmer, very nice. Low: S 65, N 57. High: 85.

SUNDAY:

Sunny skies. Warm, low humidity. Very pleasant. Low: S 66, N 58. High: 85.

MONDAY:

Sunny skies. Warm, little more humid. Nice. Low: S 68, N 59. High: 86.