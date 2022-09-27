ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Garic: Call it what you want, but Saints already face a must-win situation in Week 4

By Kristian Garic
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JR78_0iC4zKHB00

Make no mistake, a Week 4 matchup with the Vikings is a must-win for the New Orleans Saints’ 2022 season.

It might not sound like a hot take, but it does go against one of the more common NFL coach and player cliches. They’ll go so far out of their way to avoid the "must-win" label that you forgot why you were thinking that to begin with.

And I appreciate the underlying motive. If a player or coach is thinking and speaking with that mindset, the heat is ready to be cranked up. A loss in that game would then not only be damaging, but you’ve already conceded the season is over. You said so yourself. That’s not a great way to go about an NFL job you want to keep.

But since I don't play or coach in the NFL, make no mistake: Sunday against the Vikings is a must-win game. The numbers 1-3 look a lot different than 2-2. We’ve seen this team bounce back from a 1-2 start into the playoffs multiple times in the past several years. It is possible. The fan base really needs to see something, anything to make hope for such a turnaround feel real.

And there are positive ways to spin this start, as hard as they might be to find. The black and gold will be hard-pressed to average three turnovers a game the entire season. That’s what has happened so far. It’s a dubious accomplishment, but it’s at least partially a product of bad luck.

To put things into perspective: The Saints went the entire 2019 season without turning it over as many times as the 2022 group has through three games. That’s nine times total (5 interceptions, four fumbles).

In 2019, they turned it over just eight times in 16 games (6 interceptions, 2 fumbles).

If you need any extra stress added, the Saints will also face this must-win game with serious depth and health concerns. WRs Michael Thomas (toe), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Tre'Quan Smith (concussion) left the game early in the loss to the Panthers. Deonte Harty missed it with a foot injury. Andrus Peat left early in Week 3 with a concussion of his own. We likely won’t know any of their statuses for the Vikings game until late in the week.

The quarterback's back is also still a topic. Last week he added an ankle injury. What's new for Week 4?

The good news is the Saints don't lack in talent. What they lack is discipline. The Saints are committing critical mistakes in pivotal moments of games. All of that should be correctable. It's up to head coach Dennis Allen to take a long, hard look at what his team is showing him.

He needs to get things fixed, and fixed fast. The only way to do that is to win a game.

Comments / 2

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘You Guys Should Go to Jail’: Concussion Expert Rages After Dolphins QB Is Hospitalized

A neuroscientist who specializes in concussions called for the Miami Dolphins’ medical staff and coaches to be fired after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hospitalized with a brutal head injury during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night. Tagovailoa was taken to the ground during the second quarter and had to be stretchered off the field. The Dolphins later said he had been discharged from the hospital. But Dr. Chris Nowinski, who also specializes in CTE, was enraged that the Dolphins had allowed Tagovailoa to play after he was injured during a game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday; Tagovailoa...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
New Orleans, LA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

Earlier this summer, the sports world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a married man. "Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," reporter Andy Slater said. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me." Tua, and his new...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Concussion#American Football
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Derek Carr responds to Davante Adams frustration about Raiders

Davante Adams voiced his frustration with the Raiders 0-3 start after their most recent loss to the Titans last Sunday. Derek Carr has responded. Adams is by no means the only Raider who knows this team needs to turn things around. A dark horse AFC West pick for some before the start of the season, Vegas has let down its fanbase early and often through three weeks of action.
NFL
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy