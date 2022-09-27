ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, GA

‘Stranger Things’ House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09tOXG_0iC4zD6600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14x1HI_0iC4zD6600

Source: Emily Keegin / Getty

The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow.

The home where Will, Joyce and Johnathan Byer lived in Hawkins, Indian in the Netflix series is actually a three-bedroom, two-bath, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000.

The listing reads, “ This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and ‘Private Property’ signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention.

You can see the listing for the house on Zillow.

Text “MIX” to 71007 to join MIX 107.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

If you could live in one T.V. house, which house would you choose?

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Gunna Makes Surprise Cameo In Latest Episode Of ‘Atlanta’

Gunna has made his acting debut on the latest episode of Atlanta, appearing in a speaking scene alongside Paper Boi, played by Brian Tyree Henry. The scene, which aired Thursday night (September 29), finds the two rappers engaged in a game of Uno, which Gunna seems to be losing. As Paper Boi slams down a “wild” card, calling out the color yellow, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper accuses him of cheating.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, GA
Business
City
Fayetteville, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Fayetteville, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Happy 71st Birthday, 11Alive! | Facts to know about the station

ATLANTA — More than seven decades ago, 11Alive aired its first broadcast, and Atlanta let us into their homes for the first time. Since 1951, 11Alive has provided community coverage and local news for the greater Atlanta metro area. The station started with broadcasts that used technicians specializing in...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Stranger Things#Zillow#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Indian#T V House
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.

For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

119 Le Brun Road NE

This is it! This 1+ acre lot is an incredible value in Chastain Park and Jackson School district. A site plan has been developed showing how best to take advantage of this amazing lot that is a short walk from the park! Our rendering is just one example of how you and your family could transform this property into the perfect home. Private, level yard and surrounded by mature trees with plenty of room for a pool or play area. The lot is situated within easy reach of Chastain Park, North Buckhead, Buckhead Forest, and Buckhead Village. Located steps from all that Atlanta’s favorite park has to offer. Bring your builder and plan your dream home!
ATLANTA, GA
Terry Mansfield

Best Seafood Restaurants in Atlanta (Opinion)

If you've been looking for Atlanta's best seafood restaurants, there's no need to look further. Delicious crab cake lunch.Image by anitrabutler from Pixabay. This article shares our top three picks for the best seafood restaurants in Atlanta that you'll love. Whether you're craving crab cakes and oysters or simply want a delicious seafood meal, these restaurants will not disappoint. So let's get started!
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
WXIA 11 Alive

Hurricane Ian evacuees find refuge in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Comfort comes in many forms after a storm. The taste of a good meal, or the feel of finally getting clean. For Angela Yoder, comfort was seeing her family was safe. "We're very very thankful that they're all OK, but it's still so sad to see so...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Pride weekend returns to Piedmont Park this October

ATLANTA — Atlanta Pride weekend is back this October in Piemont park!. The event celebrates all people a part of the LGBTQ+ communities with marches, music performances and lots of local food. Aside from the festivities, food, and drinks, many vendors will sell their merchandise. The event is from...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Luck runs out for man who won $700 off stolen lottery tickets, deputies say

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man may have thought fortune was in his favor when investigators say he swiped lottery scratch-off tickets, worth several hundred dollars, off a gas station counter. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says he even hit a $700 jackpot, but this week he faced a $3,000 bond to get out of jail.
NEWNAN, GA
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy