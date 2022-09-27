‘Stranger Things’ House Is Up for Grabs on Zillow

The Byers’ house from ‘Stranger Things’ has been listed for sale on Zillow.

The home where Will, Joyce and Johnathan Byer lived in Hawkins, Indian in the Netflix series is actually a three-bedroom, two-bath, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, and is listed for $300,000.

The listing reads, “ This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series. Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and ‘Private Property’ signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention. ”

You can see the listing for the house on Zillow.

If you could live in one T.V. house, which house would you choose?

