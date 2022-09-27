ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency.

Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.

Lambert recently spoke to Extra TV about her residency, and the funny promise she made to her husband.

“Well, he sings karaoke,” Lambert said. “‘If you get Brendan onstage, he probably won’t ever leave… He loves the cameras, he loves the lights, and he’s just he’s a very fun-loving dude. So, yeah, I’ve promised him he could, like, bring me a tequila shot one night — but not yet. He was like, ‘Shirtless?’ I was like, ‘Not shirtless.’”

The star added that her husband is already accustomed to the “Vegas lifestyle.”

“My husband’s very happy about all the amazing chefs that have restaurants here,” Miranda told the publication. “And we’re very, like, outdoorsy, so there’s so much to do. That’s outside of the strip. That’s beautiful. And I love the desert. I love the mountains. So I’m looking forward to spending time like just learning the terrain and, you know, exploring.”

Lambert is ecstatic for her residency in the iconic city. She described her show as “like a honky-tonk on steroids.”

“That’s what it feels like to me. But I know this is Vegas, and so you got to bring it, and so I feel like we just took everything. I love this cowgirl, rock ‘n’ roll, honky-tonk vibe — and just blew it up,” she said.

Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency

Her show “Velvet Rodeo” has had fans super excited. The performer first announced the news back in March of this year.

“When you’ve been touring as long as I have, there’s something really creative about imagining a residency in a city like Las Vegas,” Lambert said via a statement. “I’ve had a lot of fun designing our sets, merchandise and clothing and boot lines – and even my place on Broadway in Nashville, Casa Rosa – so, this opportunity allows me to lean in a bit more into that side of myself and think about how to really bring country music to life in this room. I think everyone will like what we’ve dreamed up. I’m really excited about this!”

Her first night of the 24-show residency was spectacular. She came out in a stunning turquoise dress with gold fringe. The concert was fiery and full of talent, just like Lambert herself.

Her performance was definitely one to remember, and there are still many more to come.

