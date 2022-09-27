Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 2,000 Clay County residents experiencing power outages from IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspectionsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County high school football games are postponed due to IanAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for grand theft auto in Clay County, deputies sayZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record
City starts to reopen from Hurricane Ian
As Jacksonville started to clean up from Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry outlined when services and facilities will reopen. During a news conference Sept. 30 as Ian was nearing landfall in South Carolina, Curry announced he and the three Duval County Beaches mayors agreed to reopen public beaches immediately. City...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Extended Stay America, Embassy Suites adding hotels
Two hotels are in permitting review near Jacksonville medical centers. The city is reviewing a construction permit application for a four-story, 124-unit Extended Stay America and pool at 15678 Max Leggett Parkway near UF Health in North Jacksonville. The permit shows an estimated construction cost of $9.1 million for the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9604 and 9612 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, two new quadruplex buildings, $250,000. Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd. S., contractor is Charles Perry Partners Inc., 1,500 square feet, combine two operating rooms, $2.45 million. OFFICE, BANK, PROFESSIONAL. JF Moran, 1200 Riverplace Blvd., No....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hillwood approached for 200 acres and a separate 1.3 million-square-foot lease
While the deals have not proceeded, Dallas-based developer Hillwood told the city it responded in the second quarter to a broker’s inquiry on behalf of a client interested in buying 150 to 200 acres for construction of an industrial facility at AllianceFlorida at Cecil Commerce Center. Based on the...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Birdsong Hearing Benefits launching from Jacksonville
Launched in 2022, Birdsong Hearing Benefits is setting up its headquarters in Jacksonville to provide supplemental hearing benefits to commercial plans and Medicare Advantage programs. Birdsong is building-out 25,255 square feet of space on the 10th floor of Building 100 at 9000 Southside Blvd., the Bank of America complex called...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Josephine renovating in Avondale
The city is reviewing a permit for Opus Group to renovate 5,043 square feet of space for Josephine restaurant at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale at an estimated $264,000. JAA Architecture Inc. is the architect. Owner Joshua Floyd took over the space in May after buying the business when...
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Jacksonville, Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian impacts the Jacksonville area, the City of Jacksonville has provided residents with the following information as the city works with the Emergency Operations Center to prepare for the storm:. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sept. 29, 2022 4:00 p.m. -
News4Jax.com
‘It could possibly be a hybrid of Irma’: Duval County to declare state of emergency, close schools
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry declared a state of emergency for Duval County and the activation of the Emergency Operations Center, effective at noon Wednesday, as Category 3 Hurricane Ian tracks toward Florida. Curry made the announcement at a news conference Tuesday afternoon. A state of emergency...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders
Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn’t mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
Residents remain despite evacuation order in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The evacuation order for the city of St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and areas along the coast impacts more than 20,000 people. But First Coast News teams saw no heavy traffic leaving the city Tuesday morning. People were out in downtown St. Augustine getting their...
Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm
Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
Hurricane Ian: Northeast Florida evacuation information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, some parts of our area are issuing evacuation orders. Action News Jax is monitoring local counties as they release this information and will update this story as...
Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections
Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.
floridapolitics.com
As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency
School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
First Coast News
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Tuesday afternoon update
While still technically a category three hurricane, Ian is expected to reach category four. Currently, Hurricane Ian is about 500 miles south of Jacksonville, Fla.
Tropical Storm Ian: Essential information for Green Cove Springs, Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Ian impacts Northeast Florida, Clay County and City of Green Cove Springs officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The following information was provided by Clay County:. The Emergency...
News4Jax.com
Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
FHP: Lanes back open after major crash on JTB
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a major crash occurred on Butler Boulevard eastbound just before San Pablo Road South. According to the FHP map, troopers were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:32 a.m. The two left lanes are were blocked, but the roadway has been cleared. Traffic is still backed up to Hodges Boulevard, however, so drivers should use caution.
