Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

City starts to reopen from Hurricane Ian

As Jacksonville started to clean up from Hurricane Ian, Mayor Lenny Curry outlined when services and facilities will reopen. During a news conference Sept. 30 as Ian was nearing landfall in South Carolina, Curry announced he and the three Duval County Beaches mayors agreed to reopen public beaches immediately. City...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Extended Stay America, Embassy Suites adding hotels

Two hotels are in permitting review near Jacksonville medical centers. The city is reviewing a construction permit application for a four-story, 124-unit Extended Stay America and pool at 15678 Max Leggett Parkway near UF Health in North Jacksonville. The permit shows an estimated construction cost of $9.1 million for the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

Southern Impression Homes LLC, 9604 and 9612 Hood Road, contractor is CKF Construction Services LLC, two new quadruplex buildings, $250,000. Memorial Hospital, 3625 University Blvd. S., contractor is Charles Perry Partners Inc., 1,500 square feet, combine two operating rooms, $2.45 million. OFFICE, BANK, PROFESSIONAL. JF Moran, 1200 Riverplace Blvd., No....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Business
Jacksonville, FL
Real Estate
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
Local
Florida Real Estate
Jacksonville Daily Record

Birdsong Hearing Benefits launching from Jacksonville

Launched in 2022, Birdsong Hearing Benefits is setting up its headquarters in Jacksonville to provide supplemental hearing benefits to commercial plans and Medicare Advantage programs. Birdsong is building-out 25,255 square feet of space on the 10th floor of Building 100 at 9000 Southside Blvd., the Bank of America complex called...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Josephine renovating in Avondale

The city is reviewing a permit for Opus Group to renovate 5,043 square feet of space for Josephine restaurant at 3563 St. Johns Ave. in Avondale at an estimated $264,000. JAA Architecture Inc. is the architect. Owner Joshua Floyd took over the space in May after buying the business when...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Hurricane Ian insurance claims likely to affect all policyholders

Northeast Florida was spared the devastation wrought by Category 4 Hurricane Ian in other parts of the state, but that doesn't mean the disaster will not affect almost everyone who carries property and casualty insurance. An initial analysis released Sept. 29 by Fitch Ratings indicates the total insurance claims...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Tracking Ian: Closures and cancellations ahead of the storm

Jacksonville FL — Check back for updates through the week for the latest on closings and cancellations in the Northeast Florida area:. Duval County Public Schools will now be closed Wednesday through Friday. Wednesday evening, the district said since there is the possibility of evacuations in Duval County, which led to the decision to cancel classes Wednesday instead of going ahead with an early release day. Schools will now be closed from Wednesday through Friday.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
floridapolitics.com

As Ian approaches, Duval County under state of emergency

School closures are now confirmed for the end of the week. Uncertainty abounds in Jacksonville ahead of Hurricane Ian, and the entire city is now under a tropical storm warning and a state of emergency. Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes introduced the emergency declaration to the Jacksonville City Council Tuesday,...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Evacuations issued in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuations were ordered in Clay County due to Hurricane Ian, effective at noon Wednesday. Clay County Emergency Manager Director John Ward said at a news conference Tuesday afternoon that the evacuations are for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Lanes back open after major crash on JTB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a major crash occurred on Butler Boulevard eastbound just before San Pablo Road South. According to the FHP map, troopers were dispatched at 8:02 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 8:32 a.m. The two left lanes are were blocked, but the roadway has been cleared. Traffic is still backed up to Hodges Boulevard, however, so drivers should use caution.

