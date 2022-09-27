ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

KIYV, Ukraine (AP) — UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief says Russia’s planned annexation of four Ukrainian regions will be a “dangerous escalation” that flouts the U.N. Charter and will have “no legal value.”. In unusually strong and blunt language, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres...
AFP

Iraq's young covet govt jobs in headache for economy

Decent salaries and stability are the hallmarks of a job in Iraq's civil service, an institution much coveted by young graduates, even as it starves the private sector and hobbles the economy. Unlike in the civil service, youngsters"can negotiate their salary", he says, expressing guarded optimism for the future. gde/tgg/hc/it
Two prophets, century-old prayer duel inspire Zion mosque

ZION, Illinois (AP) — A holy miracle happened in Zion 115 years ago. Or so millions of Ahmadi Muslims around the world believe. The Ahmadis view this small-sized city, 40 miles north of Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan, as a place of special religious significance for their global messianic faith. Their reverence for the community began more than a century ago — with fighting words, a prayer duel and a prophecy.
