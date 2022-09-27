Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Heinz Urges Ketchup Lovers to 'Eat Fearlessly' With the Unstainable Thobe
At the heart of many of Heinz’s campaigns is a spirit that shirks the idea of moderation. Whether that means turning its product into a wide-ranging pasta sauce or morphing fries into spoons for easier condiment consumption, the brand has developed multiple products and stunts that ultimately encourage its more devout fans to enjoy the sauces they love liberally.
AdWeek
Sports Fans Attempt to Avoid Subscription Fees in Canal+ Campaign
The rise of subscription media means there will always be people who want to try and find a way to watch the big sporting games somehow for free. This is an issue French broadcaster Canal+ highlights in its campaign as people stare over others' shoulders and around doors to catch the real-time action.
AdWeek
California Pizza Kitchen Is Boycotting Pizza
If there is one thing California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) is known for, it’s, well, pizza. Founded in 1985 in Beverly Hills, the brand has become one of the best-known pizza chains in the country through the strength of its unique menu including, of course, the California-style pizza.
AdWeek
Marketing Morsels: Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile Gets an AriZona Infusion, Tide’s Lucky Jersey Plea and More
Welcome to Marketing Morsels, a menu of delightful news items from the past week. Enjoy the assortment, from...
AdWeek
Tim Hortons Celebrates National Coffee Day in the Metaverse
Tim Hortons is the latest fast food company to enter the metaverse with an obstacle course game in...
AdWeek
Weed? No, Wheat. Shreddies Cereal Borrows the Trappings of Cannabis for its Own 'Dispensary'
The menu in this stylishly minimalist shop listed various "strains," along with the effects each could have, and showcased the products in clear glass jars for best visibility. Employees, meanwhile, used digital scales to measure every order down to the precise gram.
AdWeek
Where Gen Z and Millennials Split on Brand Love
Because people have unique preferences and different dispositions, it’s sometimes unwise for marketers to lump consumers into a certain target group based on age. But because culture and technology are rapidly changing from one generation to the next—something that hasn’t been the case throughout history—sometimes it’s not.
AdWeek
Chopard Backs New My Happy Hearts Collection With Snapchat AR Try On Lens
Swiss luxury fashion house Chopard is using an augmented reality try on lens from Snapchat to promote its...
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for diet product SlimFast, titled “Same Difference,” incorporates some weirdly nostalgic humor to sell the new look and taste of SlimFast. A very ’80s woman promotes the old powdered can of Slimfast and is then interrupted by a woman who shows her the brand’s evolution, one that’s easier and more convenient. Directed by Abbie Stephens with creative by agency SRG, the new spots look at the difficult task of losing weight in a lighthearted way.
AdWeek
My Little Pony Gallops Into Roblox to Win a New Generation of Fans
If you were a child of the 1980s or '90s, you probably remember My Little Pony. Though the...
AdWeek
Meta Extends NFT Sharing to All Facebook, Instagram Users in US, 100+ Countries
Nonfungible tokens—or digital collectibles, as Meta refers to them—are now available to all Facebook and Instagram users in...
AdWeek
Rare Beauty CMO on Seeing the World Outside 4 Office Walls
If you haven't heard of beauty marketing veteran Katie Welch, there's a good chance you've seen her while scrolling...
